CG VYAPAM BDED 2018 for B.Ed/D.El.Ed Application Process Begins at cgvyapam.choice.gov.in; Apply before 8th May 2018

CG VYAPAM BDED 2018 application process has begun on the official website of Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board – cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. Candidates seeking admissions to B.Ed and D.El.Ed courses in the state of Chhattisgarh must submit their online applications on or before 8th May 2018. CG Vyapam is scheduled to organize the entrance exams on 7th June 2018 in 27 districts of the state of Chhattisgarh. The entrance exams will be held in two shifts viz 10am to 12:15pm – B.Ed Entrance Exam and 2pm to 4:15pm D.El.Ed entrance exam, and candidates canapply for both the entrance exams.Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online before the due date:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://cgvyapam.choice.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘प्री. बी.एड (B.Ed) एवंप्री.डी.एल.एड (D.El.Ed.) प्रवेशपरीक्षा- 2018’Step 3 – Click on ‘Online Application Form- BDED18’Step 4 – Select the exam you are applying forStep 5 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceGeneral Category – Rs.200OBC – Rs.150SC/ST/PWD – Rs.100B.Ed: The applicant must be a Graduate or PostgraduateD.El.Ed: The applicant must be Class 12th Pass.CG Vyapam has listed the Syllabus for BDED 2018 for both the entrance exams. Candidates can read through the same at the urls mentioned below: