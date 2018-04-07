English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CG Vyapam PET, PPHT, PAT, Pre-BEd & Pre-DEd 2018 Exam Dates revised by CPEB, Download new Exam Schedule Now!
CPEB Raipur State Administration released a notification stating the changes were made to avoid clashing them with other state exams.
Screengrab taken from the official website http://www.vyapam.nic.in/
CG Vyapam PET, PPHT, PAT, Pre-BEd & Pre-DEd 2018 Exam Dates have been revised by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (Vyapam), Raipur. CPEB Raipur State Administration released a notification stating the changes were made to avoid clashing them with other state exams. As per the new schedule, now the examinations will commence on 3rd May 2018 next month and conclude on 7th June 2018 for the above mentioned courses.
Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur Revised Exam Schedule:
Chhattisgarh Pre-Engineering Test – CG PET 2018 (Engineering, Dairy Technology, Agriculture Technology) – 3rd May 2018, morning session
Chhattisgarh Pre Pharmacy Test – CG PPHT 2018 – 3rd May 2018, morning session
Chhattisgarh Pre Agriculture Test – CG PAT 2018– 31st May 2018, morning session
CG Pre-B.Ed. 2018 – 7th June 2018, morning session
CG Pre-D.Ed. 2018 – 7th June 2018, afternoon session
Candidates appearing for the Chhattisgarh CG Vyapam PET, PPHT, PAT, Pre-BEd & Pre-DEd 2018 Examinations can read the official notification at the url mentioned below:
http://cgvyapam.choice.gov.in/sites/default/files/press%20note%2810%29_0.pdf
The Entrance Examination schedule for other courses stays same as communicated before by Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (Vyapam), Raipur; as per which, the entrance exam for B.Sc. Nursing and Pre-MCA is scheduled for 17th May 2018, and the entrance exam for M.Sc. Nursing and Post Basic Nursing is scheduled for 17th June 2018.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
