C'garh: 3 Power Dept Personnel Among 4 Killed In Road Accident

Raigarh: Three personnel of a state-run power company and their driver were killed when their van collided with a truck in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district, police said on Thursday. The accident took place on Wednesday night on Chhal road under Kharsia police station limits when the victims were returning after restoring power supply at the nearby Edu village, Raigarh Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.

The iron bars-laden truck, which was speeding to Katni (in Madhya Pradesh), collided head-on with the pick-van. The four van occupants died on the spot, he said. The deceased were identified as Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited’s junior engineers Sushil Sidar (43) and Amal Ekka (30), lineman Rajendra Sidar (43), and driver Bhargav Vaishnav (30), he said.

Soon after being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and the bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem. The truck has been seized and efforts are on to trace its driver and his helper, who fled the spot leaving behind their vehicle, the official said.

A case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver, he added.

