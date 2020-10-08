C'garh: Constable Injured In Naxal Attack In Sukma District

Sukma: A police constable was injured in an attack by naxals at a village in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Sukma district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in the morning hours, when a small action team of naxals, dressed as civilians, stormed into Kongdam village under Errabor police station limits, Sukma superintendent of police Shalabh Sinha said.

The ultras were trying to round up constables Soyam Ramesh and Soyam Kanna, who had come to the village after the latter’s father died recently, the officials said. “Sensing their presence, the policemen acted swiftly and overpowered one of the ultras who was about to open fire at them with a country-made pistol,” he said.

The constables snatched the weapon, live cartridges and a bag from the ultra, he said. However, one of the naxals shot an arrow, injuring Kanna’s shoulder, before the group fled the scene, the official said.

The injured constable was rushed to a hospital, where his condition is stable, he said. A search operation has been launched in the area to trace the ultras, the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor