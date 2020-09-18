C'garh Records Highest One-day Spike Of 3,809 COVID-19 Cases

Raipur, Sep 17: Chhattisgarh on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,809 new COVID-19 cases, taking the states count of infections to 77,775, while a sero survey was launched in select districts, a health official said. The death toll also climbed to 628 with 17 more people succumbing to the infection and co-morbidities, he said.

As many as 2,019 people were discharged from hospitals following their recovery while 3,207 patients completed their home isolation, taking the tally of recoveries to 41,111, the official said. The state now has 36,036 active cases, he said.

Of the fresh cases found in all 28 districts, the worst-hit Raipur district recorded 1,109 cases, Raigarh 329, Durg 322, Bilaspur 247, Bastar 225 and Dhamtari 166, he said. Of the 17 latest fatalities, nine died on Thursday, five on Wednesday and one each on September 13, September 14 and September 15, he said.

Chhattisgarh has recorded over 61,700 COVID-19 cases in the last one month, he said. With 25,447 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state and has also witnessed 296 deaths, he added.

Amid the rising cases, a sero survey was launched on Thursday in Raipur, Durg and Rajnandgaon districts to determine the status of herd immunity against the coronavirus infection, an official statement said. The survey, being conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the state health department, involves testing of blood serum of people to check for the prevalence of antibodies against the infection, it said.

Three teams of the ICMR collected blood samples of people from four areas of Raipur district. Samples of immuno-compromised people, hospital staff, police personnel, migrant and industrial labourers, media personnel were taken, the statement said.

On Friday, samples will be collected in Balodabazar- Bhatapara, Mungeli, Bilaspur and Janjgri-Champa as part of the sero survey. Chhattisgarh’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 77,775, new cases 3,809, deaths 628, recovered 41,111, active cases 36,036, people tested so far 8,72,584.

