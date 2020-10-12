C'garh: Teen Girl Abducted, Raped; 2 Of 3 Accused Arrested

Jashpur: A 19-year-old girl was abducted and gang-raped allegedly by three men in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, two of whom have been arrested since, police said on Monday. On October 9, Arun Lakra (33), Sushil Chauhan (37) and Firoz Bek abducted the teen from her village in Tapkara area, said Jashpur Superintendent of Police Balaji Rao.

“She and her family members were watching television at a kin’s house, After a power outage, her family members returned home but the teen went missing. She was found unconscious next morning gagged and bound by her own clothes,” he said. On her complaint made from the bed of a hospital in Kunkuri, a gang-rape and abduction case was registered and a joint team of Tapkara and Kunkuri police apprehended two of the accused while efforts were on to nab the third, the SP said.

