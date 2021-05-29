C'garh: Woman Trampled to Death by Wild Elephant in Mahasamund

A 40-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district on Saturday, a forest official said. Bisahin Bai Vishwakarma, a resident of Dharampur village, was attacked by the jumbo when she was travelling with her husband and niece on a motorcycle in the morning, the official said.

The couple were employed under the MGNREGA scheme and were heading to Bijradih village under Bagbahra forest range, where a pond deepening work was underway, he said. The couple came face to face with a tusker, who caught hold of the woman and trampled her to death, while the others managed to flee, he said.

Forest personnel rushed to the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that the kin of the deceased were given an instant relief Rs 25,000, while the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be disbursed on completion of necessary formalities. Several incidents of human-elephant conflicts have been reported in the last few years in villages of Mahasamund, which shares borders with Raigarh district and neighbouring Odisha, from where elephants generally enter the region.

On May 14, a man was killed in a similar attack in Parsadih village of Mahasamund.

