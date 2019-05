CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board Declared Class 10, Class 12 Results at cgbse.nic.in; Toppers

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) announced the CGBSE Class 10 Result 2019 and the CGBSE Class 12 Result . The Chhattisgarh Board released CGBSE 10th Result and CGBSE 12th Result on its official websites at cgbse.nic.in . The CGBSE Class 12 Examination was scheduled between March 2-29, whereas the CGBSE Class 10 Examination was conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board between March 1 and 23. All the students who are awaiting their Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2019should keep their admit cards ready to log-in to the website with CGBSE Class 10 Exam and CGBSE Class 12 Exam roll number.All the students who sat for CGBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams can alternatively check their CGBSE Chhattisgarh 12th Result 2019, CGBSE Chhattisgarh 10th Result 2019 at examresults.net Total Pass Percentage: 68%Girls Pass Percentage: 77.70%Boys Pass Percentage: 68.25%Total pass percentage: 78%Toppers: Yogendra Verma and Devendra Sahu with 97.40%Nisha Patel - 99.33%Step 1: Visit the official websites of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in Step 2: Select CGBSE 10th Result 2019, CGBSE 12th Result 2019 on the homepage from the course optionStep 3: To check Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2019, click on 'High School (10th) Examination Result Year 2019'Step 4: To check Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Result 2019, click on 'Higher Secondary (12th) Examination Result Year 2019'Step 5: You will directed to the log-in, enter your CGBSE 10, 12 2019 roll numberStep 6: Click on the submit linkStep 7: Chhattisgarh Board Results 2019 will be displayed on your screenStep 8: Download the CGBSE Board Results 2019 for future use.Last year, the pass percentage for 2018 CGBSE Class 10 was recorded at 68.6 per cent and while Class 12 CGBSE was 77 per cent.