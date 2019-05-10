English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board Declared Class 10, Class 12 Results at cgbse.nic.in; Toppers
The CGBSE Class 10 and CGBSE Class 12 results released by Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in today.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
CGBSE Result 2019 | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) announced the CGBSE Class 10 Result 2019 and the CGBSE Class 12 Result. The Chhattisgarh Board released CGBSE 10th Result and CGBSE 12th Result on its official websites at cgbse.nic.in. The CGBSE Class 12 Examination was scheduled between March 2-29, whereas the CGBSE Class 10 Examination was conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board between March 1 and 23. All the students who are awaiting their Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2019should keep their admit cards ready to log-in to the website with CGBSE Class 10 Exam and CGBSE Class 12 Exam roll number.
All the students who sat for CGBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams can alternatively check their CGBSE Chhattisgarh 12th Result 2019, CGBSE Chhattisgarh 10th Result 2019 at examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in
CGBSE Result 2019 Statistics
Total Pass Percentage: 68%
Girls Pass Percentage: 77.70%
Boys Pass Percentage: 68.25%
CGBSE Class 12 Result 2019 Statistics
Total pass percentage: 78%
Toppers: Yogendra Verma and Devendra Sahu with 97.40%
CGBSE Class 10 Result 2019 Statistics
Nisha Patel - 99.33%
CGBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result 2019: Here’s How to Check Chhattisgarh Board Result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official websites of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: Select CGBSE 10th Result 2019, CGBSE 12th Result 2019 on the homepage from the course option
Step 3: To check Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2019, click on 'High School (10th) Examination Result Year 2019'
Step 4: To check Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Result 2019, click on 'Higher Secondary (12th) Examination Result Year 2019'
Step 5: You will directed to the log-in, enter your CGBSE 10, 12 2019 roll number
Step 6: Click on the submit link
Step 7: Chhattisgarh Board Results 2019 will be displayed on your screen
Step 8: Download the CGBSE Board Results 2019 for future use.
Last year, the pass percentage for 2018 CGBSE Class 10 was recorded at 68.6 per cent and while Class 12 CGBSE was 77 per cent.
All the students who sat for CGBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams can alternatively check their CGBSE Chhattisgarh 12th Result 2019, CGBSE Chhattisgarh 10th Result 2019 at examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in
CGBSE Result 2019 Statistics
Total Pass Percentage: 68%
Girls Pass Percentage: 77.70%
Boys Pass Percentage: 68.25%
CGBSE Class 12 Result 2019 Statistics
Total pass percentage: 78%
Toppers: Yogendra Verma and Devendra Sahu with 97.40%
CGBSE Class 10 Result 2019 Statistics
Nisha Patel - 99.33%
CGBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result 2019: Here’s How to Check Chhattisgarh Board Result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official websites of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: Select CGBSE 10th Result 2019, CGBSE 12th Result 2019 on the homepage from the course option
Step 3: To check Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2019, click on 'High School (10th) Examination Result Year 2019'
Step 4: To check Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Result 2019, click on 'Higher Secondary (12th) Examination Result Year 2019'
Step 5: You will directed to the log-in, enter your CGBSE 10, 12 2019 roll number
Step 6: Click on the submit link
Step 7: Chhattisgarh Board Results 2019 will be displayed on your screen
Step 8: Download the CGBSE Board Results 2019 for future use.
Last year, the pass percentage for 2018 CGBSE Class 10 was recorded at 68.6 per cent and while Class 12 CGBSE was 77 per cent.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Pay in India: Should Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe And Amazon Pay be Spooked?
- IPL 2019 | Cheerleaders Bear Challenge of India's Strict Cricket Tradition
- IPL 2019 | As a Leg-Spinner, Mindset Has to be Aggressive: Shreyas Gopal
- Why Does Jet Airways Need to Update its Android And iOS Apps Even Now?
- Airtel Has a New Rs 249 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Rs 4 Lakhs Life Insurance Bundled
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results