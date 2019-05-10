CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019 LIVE: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, Class 12 Result Out at cgbse.nic.in; Check

Event Highlights
- 68% Passed CGBSE Exams
- 8 Lakh Appeared for CGBSE Exams
- CGBSE Result 2019 Shortly
- How to Check on Mobile App
- CGBSE Result 2019: Where to check?
- CGBSE Class 12 Mark Sheet
- CGBSE Class 12 Result Link Uploaded
- 2018 CGBSE Exam Toppers
- CGBSE Result Old Statistics
- CGBSE Result 2019: Steps to Check
- CGBSE Pupils Must Keep Admit Cards Ready
- Official Sites to Check CGBSE Results
- CGBSE Result 2019 Today at 1pm
State Minister Declares CGBSE Class 12 Result 2019 | The result has been declared to be available to for students to download from cgbse.nic.in. The link currently showing 'anytime soon'. The declaration done by the state minister.
CGBSE Result 2019 Shortly | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is currently uploading the results on the official website at cgbse.net. The results will be available for classes 10 and 12 soon.
CGBSE Result: How to Check on Mobile App
To avoid the heavy traffic on websites, students can also check their result on mobile applications.
Step 1: Visit google play store
Step 2: Download result app as per rating
Step 3: Pre-register with your registration or roll number
Step 4: Alert will appear soon after the declaration of results
CGBSE Result 2019: Where to check? | The CGBSE Class 10 and 12 results will be available on the official websites, cgbse.net, results.cg.nic.in. To avoid the heavy traffic expected on the websites, one can also refer to the private websites which are also hosting the results - examresults.net, manabadi.com and indiaresults.com.
CGBSE Class 12 Mark Sheet | Apart from the result, the Chhattisgarh Board students can check their pass certificate and marks sheet at the board's website at cgbse.nic.in
CLICK TO READ | CGBSE 10th Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board to Announce Class 10 Results Shortly at cgbse.nic.in
The CGBSE class 10 result 2019 will be released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education on the official website at cgbse.nic.in today.
CGBSE Class 12 Result Link Uploaded | The CGBSE Class 12 result link has been uploaded as the results will be declared anytime now. The link has been displayed on the official website, cgbse.nic.in but the same will is not activated yet and will be activated within 30 minutes.
CLICK TO READ | CGBSE 12th Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board to Release Class 12 Results at cgbse.nic.in; Steps, Links
The CGBSE class 12 result 2019 or the Chattisgarh Board 12th result will be released on the official website cgbse.nic.in.
2018 CGBSE Exam Toppers | Shivkumar Pandey with 492 marks out of 500 or 98.4% marks was declared topper of 2018. Sandhya Kaushik, Mohanti HMHS School, Bilaspur with 97.40% marks was second in CGBSE class 12 result while the third rank was secured jointly by Subham Gandharva, Shri Mahavir Jain HS School, Durg, and Subham Kumar Gupta, Shakuntala Vidyalaya, Bhilai with 97.20%.
CGBSE Result Old Statistics | In 2017, a total of 2,76,075 students had registered for the examinations of these, 2,71,994 - 1,36,598 boys and 1,35, 396 girls - appeared. With 98.60 per cent, Dhavendra Kumar of the Govt Higher Secondary School at Pondi in Balod district secured the top position followed by Altamash Sabri (97.80 per cent) of the Bharat Mata School in Bilaspur district. The topper's father is a farmer.
CGBSE Result 2019: Steps to Check
Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE: cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for ‘CGBSE Class 10th Result 2019’ and ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019’ displayed on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details to log-in
Step 4: Download your Chhattisgarh Board result for Class 10 and Class 12 and take a print out of it for future use.
Chhattisgarh Board Students Should Keep Admit Cards Ready for CGBSE Result 2019 | All the Chhattisgarh Board students who are anxiously awaiting for CGBSE Class 10 result 2019 and CGBSE Class 12 Result 2019 should keep their admit cards ready to log-in to the website with CGBSE Class 10 Exam and CGBSE Class 12 Exam roll number.
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019 to be Out at Official Website | The CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results will be released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on its official websites at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (abbreviated as CGBSE) is a board of school education in the state of Chhattisgarh, India. It previously existed as a School Education department of the state of Chhattisgarh. Last year, the pass percentage for 2018 CGBSE Class 10 was recorded at 68.6 per cent and while Class 12 CGBSE was 77 per cent.
All the students who sat for CGBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams can alternatively check their CGBSE Chhattisgarh 12th Result 2019, CGBSE Chhattisgarh 10th Result 2019 at examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in
CGBSE Result 2019: Steps to Check
Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE: cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for ‘CGBSE Class 10th Result 2019’ and ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019’ displayed on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details to log-in
Step 4: Download your Chhattisgarh Board result for Class 10 and Class 12 and take a print out of it for future use.
-
08 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League SRH vs DC 162/820.0 overs 165/819.5 oversDelhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets
-
08 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England PAK vs ENG 80/219.0 overs /oversMatch Abandoned
-
07 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League CSK vs MI 131/420.0 overs 132/418.3 oversMumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
-
07 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series WI vs BAN 261/950.0 overs 264/245.0 oversBangladesh beat West Indies by 8 wickets
-
05 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League KKR vs MI 133/720.0 overs 134/116.1 oversMumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets