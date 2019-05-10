SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019 LIVE: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, Class 12 Result Out at cgbse.nic.in; Check

News18.com | May 10, 2019, 1:23 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

CGBSE Result 2019 Live Updates: In Chhattisgarh, the CGBSE Class 10 result 2019 and CGBSE class 12 result 2019 released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education. As the Chhattisgarh Board has announced the CGBSE result, all the students who had appeared in the classes 10 and 12 examinations, are now advised to check their results with the held pf their admit cards or hall tickets. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) released the CGBSE Class 10 result and CGBSE class 12 result on their official websites at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.


Read More
May 10, 2019 1:23 pm (IST)

CGBSE Class 12 Result 2019 Statistics


Total pass percentage: 78%


Toppers: Yogendra Verma and Devendra Sahu


CGBSE Class 10 Result 2019 Statistics


Nisha Patel - 99.33%

May 10, 2019 1:21 pm (IST)

CGBSE Result 2019 Statistics

Total Pass Percentage - 68%

Girls Pass Percentage - 77.70%

Boys Pass Percentage - 68.25%

May 10, 2019 1:09 pm (IST)

State Minister Declares CGBSE Class 12 Result 2019 | The result has been declared to be available to for students to download from cgbse.nic.in. The link currently showing 'anytime soon'. The declaration done by the state minister.

May 10, 2019 1:06 pm (IST)

8 Lakh Appeared for CGBSE Exams | Over 8 lakh candidates had appeared for Class 10, 12 examinations this year. The Class 10 examination was conducted from March 1 to 23, 2019, while Class 12 from March 2 to 29, 2019.

May 10, 2019 1:04 pm (IST)

CGBSE Result 2019 Shortly | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is currently uploading the results on the official website at cgbse.net. The results will be available for classes 10 and 12 soon.

May 10, 2019 12:59 pm (IST)

CGBSE Result: How to Check on Mobile App

To avoid the heavy traffic on websites, students can also check their result on mobile applications. 

Step 1: Visit google play store
Step 2: Download result app as per rating
Step 3: Pre-register with your registration or roll number
Step 4: Alert will appear soon after the declaration of results

May 10, 2019 12:53 pm (IST)

CGBSE Result 2019: Where to check? | The CGBSE Class 10 and 12 results will be available on the official websites, cgbse.net, results.cg.nic.in. To avoid the heavy traffic expected on the websites, one can also refer to the private websites which are also hosting the results - examresults.net, manabadi.com and indiaresults.com.

May 10, 2019 12:49 pm (IST)

CGBSE Class 12 Mark Sheet | Apart from the result, the Chhattisgarh Board students can check their pass certificate and marks sheet at the board's website at cgbse.nic.in

May 10, 2019 12:48 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | CGBSE 10th Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board to Announce Class 10 Results Shortly at cgbse.nic.in

The CGBSE class 10 result 2019 will be released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education on the official website at cgbse.nic.in today.

May 10, 2019 12:46 pm (IST)

CGBSE Class 12 and Class 10 Results to be Out Together | CGBSE will declare the class 12 and class 10 result at the same time. This is a new initiative as earlier the two results were declared separately. The decision to declare both results together was taken in 2018. 

May 10, 2019 12:45 pm (IST)

CGBSE Class 12 Result Link Uploaded | The CGBSE Class 12 result link has been uploaded as the results will be declared anytime now. The link has been displayed on the official website, cgbse.nic.in but the same will is not activated yet and will be activated within 30 minutes.

May 10, 2019 12:32 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | CGBSE 12th Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board to Release Class 12 Results at cgbse.nic.in; Steps, Links

The CGBSE class 12 result 2019 or the Chattisgarh Board 12th result will be released on the official website cgbse.nic.in.

May 10, 2019 12:20 pm (IST)

2018 CGBSE Exam Toppers | Shivkumar Pandey with 492 marks out of 500 or 98.4% marks was declared topper of 2018. Sandhya Kaushik, Mohanti HMHS School, Bilaspur with 97.40% marks was second in CGBSE class 12 result while the third rank was secured jointly by Subham Gandharva, Shri Mahavir Jain HS School, Durg, and Subham Kumar Gupta, Shakuntala Vidyalaya, Bhilai with 97.20%.

May 10, 2019 12:16 pm (IST)

CGBSE Result Old Statistics | In 2017, a total of 2,76,075 students had registered for the examinations of these, 2,71,994 - 1,36,598 boys and 1,35, 396 girls - appeared. With 98.60 per cent, Dhavendra Kumar of the Govt Higher Secondary School at Pondi in Balod district secured the top position followed by Altamash Sabri (97.80 per cent) of the Bharat Mata School in Bilaspur district. The topper's father is a farmer.

May 10, 2019 11:54 am (IST)

CGBSE Result 2019: Steps to Check 

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE: cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for ‘CGBSE Class 10th Result 2019’ and ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019’ displayed on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details to log-in
Step 4: Download your Chhattisgarh Board result for Class 10 and Class 12 and take a print out of it for future use.

May 10, 2019 11:37 am (IST)

Chhattisgarh Board Students Should Keep Admit Cards Ready for CGBSE Result 2019 | All the Chhattisgarh Board students who are anxiously awaiting for CGBSE Class 10 result 2019 and CGBSE Class 12 Result 2019 should keep their admit cards ready to log-in to the website with CGBSE Class 10 Exam and CGBSE Class 12 Exam roll number.

May 10, 2019 11:32 am (IST)

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019 to be Out at Official Website | The CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results will be released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on its official websites at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in

May 10, 2019 11:28 am (IST)

CGBSE Result 2019 Today | The CGBSE Class 10 and CGBSE class 12 result 2019 will be announced today at 1pm by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE).

 
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019 LIVE: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, Class 12 Result Out at cgbse.nic.in; Check
(Image: News18.com)


The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (abbreviated as CGBSE) is a board of school education in the state of Chhattisgarh, India. It previously existed as a School Education department of the state of Chhattisgarh. Last year, the pass percentage for 2018 CGBSE Class 10 was recorded at 68.6 per cent and while Class 12 CGBSE was 77 per cent.

All the students who sat for CGBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams can alternatively check their CGBSE Chhattisgarh 12th Result 2019, CGBSE Chhattisgarh 10th Result 2019 at examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in

CGBSE Result 2019: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE: cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘CGBSE Class 10th Result 2019’ and ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019’ displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details to log-in

Step 4: Download your Chhattisgarh Board result for Class 10 and Class 12 and take a print out of it for future use.
  • 08 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    SRH vs DC
    162/8
    20.0 overs
    		 165/8
    19.5 overs
    Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England
    PAK vs ENG
    80/2
    19.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Match Abandoned
    Full Scorecard
  • 07 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    CSK vs MI
    131/4
    20.0 overs
    		 132/4
    18.3 overs
    Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 07 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series
    WI vs BAN
    261/9
    50.0 overs
    		 264/2
    45.0 overs
    Bangladesh beat West Indies by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    KKR vs MI
    133/7
    20.0 overs
    		 134/1
    16.1 overs
    Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram