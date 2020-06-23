CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Board to Announce Results Today at 11am at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is all set to declare the CGBSE 10th, 12 Result 2020 today. As per an earlier announcement, the CGBSE will release the Chhattisgarh Board Matric and Intermediate Results on Tuesday (June 23) at 11am at cgbse.nic.in. The evaluation process was completed earlier this month for Chhattisgarh Higher Secondary and Senior Secondary Board Exams 2020.

The result has also been prepared now. The officials will announce the CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2020 keeping all the necessary precautions in mind.

Students can check their CGBSE class 10 and 12 results directly here:

Students will receive their total score tally and online marksheet tomorrow, whereas the original documents will be handed through the respective schools only after it gets reopened post coronavirus pandemic normalcy.

Last year, the overall passing percentage for CGBSE Class 10 was 68.2 per cent, while it stood at 78.43 per cent for Class 12 Results 2020.

CGBSE 10th Result 2020, CGBSE 12th Result 2020 Direct Links results.cg.nic.in and examresults.net.

This year, as many as 3.84 lakh students appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board Matric Examination whereas over 2.66 lakh students registered for CGBSE Class 12 exams. While the board exams were initially scheduled to conclude on March 26, they were postponed later due to the coronavirus situation across the country, followed by a nationwide lockdown.