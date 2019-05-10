English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CGBSE 10th Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board Announced Class 10 Results at cgbse.nic.in; Nisha Patel Tops
The CGBSE class 10 result 2019 released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education on the official website at cgbse.nic.in today.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
CGBSE 10th Result 2019 | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) declared the href="https://www.news18.com/news/india/cgbse-result-2019-chhattisgarh-board-to-announce-class-10-class-12-results-tomorrow-at-cgbse-nic-in-2134277.html" target="_blank">CGBSE Class 10 Result 2019 or the Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result. The exam conducting authority Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) declared the CGBSE Class 10 and CGBSE Class 12 result together. The CGBSE released the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 result on its official website cgbse.nic.in . Students who are waiting for their CGBSE 10th Result 2019 are advised to keep their registration and hall ticket number handy.
Further, students can also check their CGBSE 10th Result on these websites as well results.cg.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, and cgbse.net. The CGBSE Result 2019 for Class 10 and Class 12 will be declared online on the same day.
CGBSE Result 2019 Statistics
Total Pass Percentage: 68%
Girls Pass Percentage: 77.70%
Boys Pass Percentage: 68.25%
CGBSE Class 10 Result 2019 Statistics
Nisha Patel - 99.33%
CGBSE Class 10 Result 2019: Steps to check score online
Check your scores and marks obtained by following these steps-
Step 1: Go to CGBSE ‘s official website: cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘CGBSE 10th Result 2019’ link.
Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number and date of birth and click on submit button
Step 4: Your CGBSE Class 10 will be shown on the screen. Download and take a printout.
The CGBSE Class 10 examination was conducted from March 1 to 23 and over 8 lakh candidates had appeared for Chhattisgarh board examination.
Further, students can also check their CGBSE 10th Result on these websites as well results.cg.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, and cgbse.net. The CGBSE Result 2019 for Class 10 and Class 12 will be declared online on the same day.
CGBSE Result 2019 Statistics
Total Pass Percentage: 68%
Girls Pass Percentage: 77.70%
Boys Pass Percentage: 68.25%
CGBSE Class 10 Result 2019 Statistics
Nisha Patel - 99.33%
CGBSE Class 10 Result 2019: Steps to check score online
Check your scores and marks obtained by following these steps-
Step 1: Go to CGBSE ‘s official website: cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘CGBSE 10th Result 2019’ link.
Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number and date of birth and click on submit button
Step 4: Your CGBSE Class 10 will be shown on the screen. Download and take a printout.
The CGBSE Class 10 examination was conducted from March 1 to 23 and over 8 lakh candidates had appeared for Chhattisgarh board examination.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Made Deputy Commissioner for a Day, ISC Topper ‘Orders’ Cop Father to Return Home Early
- Why Does Jet Airways Need to Update its Android And iOS Apps Even Now?
- Jon Snow and Arya Stark Are in Love in Original 'Game of Thrones' Draft
- Andrew Flintoff Gives Dhol And Bhangra Lessons to British RJ Stark
- A Twitter User Digs Up Old Tweets Claiming Akshay Kumar Visited Canada in 2014
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results