CGBSE 10th Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board to Release Class 10 Results Today at 1pm at cgbse.nic.in
The CGBSE class 10 result 2019 will be released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education on the official website at cgbse.nic.in today.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
CGBSE 10th Result 2019 | The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is set to declare the href="https://www.news18.com/news/india/cgbse-result-2019-chhattisgarh-board-to-announce-class-10-class-12-results-tomorrow-at-cgbse-nic-in-2134277.html" target="_blank">CGBSE Class 10 Result 2019 or the Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result today at 1pm. The exam conducting authority Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the CGBSE Class 10 and CGBSE Class 12 result together. The CGBSE will release the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 result on its official website cgbse.nic.in . Students who are waiting for their CGBSE 10th Result 2019 are advised to keep their registration and hall ticket number handy.
Further, students can also check their CGBSE 10th Result on these websites as well results.cg.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, and cgbse.net. The CGBSE Result 2019 for Class 10 and Class 12 will be declared online on the same day.
CGBSE Class 10 Result 2019: Steps to check score online
Check your scores and marks obtained by following these steps-
Step 1: Go to CGBSE ‘s official website: cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘CGBSE 10th Result 2019’ link.
Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number and date of birth and click on submit button
Step 4: Your CGBSE Class 10 will be shown on the screen. Download and take a printout.
The CGBSE Class 10 examination was conducted from March 1 to 23 and over 8 lakh candidates had appeared for Chhattisgarh board examination.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
