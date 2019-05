CGBSE 12th Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board Released Class 12 Results at cgbse.nic.in; Steps, Links

The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) announced CGBSE 12th Result 2019 or Class 12th CGBSE Result . The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education CGBSE, which conducts the exam each year is also known as CGBSE declared the Chhattisgarh class 12 result. The CGBSE released the CGBSE 12th Result 2019, Chhattisgarh 12th result on May 10 at 1 pm. The CGBSE 12th Result is available at the CGBSE’s official website cgbse.nic.in . The URL for Chhattisgarh Class 12 Result is active and available at the Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education’s homepage on May 10 at 1 pm. Candidates can also check and download the CGBSE 12th Result, CGBSE Class 12 Result 2019 from these websites: results.cg.nic.in Check your scores and marks obtained in online mode by following these steps-Step 1: Go to CGBSE ‘s official website: cgbse.nic.in Step 2: Click on the ‘CGBSE 12th Result 2019’ link.Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number and date of birth and click on submit buttonStep 4: Your CGBSE Class 12 will be shown on the screen. Download and take a printout.The Class 12 examination was conducted from March 2 to March 29. Approximately, 8 lakhs candidates had appeared for Chhattisgarh board examination combined class10 and class 12.