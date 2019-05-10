English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CGBSE 12th Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board to Announce Class 12 Results at cgbse.nic.in; Steps, Links
The CGBSE class 12 result 2019 or the Chattisgarh Board 12th result will be released on the official website cgbse.nic.in.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
CGBSE 12th Result 2019 | The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce CGBSE 12th Result 2019 or Class 12th CGBSE Result soon. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education CGBSE, which conducts the exam each year is also known as CGBSE will declare the Chhattisgarh class 12 result today. The CGBSE will release the CGBSE 12th Result 2019, Chhattisgarh 12th result on May 10 by 1 pm. The CGBSE 12th Result will be available at the CGBSE’s official website cgbse.nic.in. The URL for Chhattisgarh Class 12 Result will be active and available at the Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education’s homepage on May 10 at 1 pm. Candidates can also check and download the CGBSE 12th Result, CGBSE Class 12 Result 2019 from these websites: results.cg.nic.in, examresults.net indiaresults.com
CGBSE 12th Result 2019: Steps to check score online
Check your scores and marks obtained in online mode by following these steps-
Step 1: Go to CGBSE ‘s official website: cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘CGBSE 12th Result 2019’ link.
Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number and date of birth and click on submit button
Step 4: Your CGBSE Class 12 will be shown on the screen. Download and take a printout.
The Class 12 examination was conducted from March 2 to March 29. Approximately, 8 lakhs candidates had appeared for Chhattisgarh board examination combined class10 and class 12.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
