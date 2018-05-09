English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CGBSE 2018: Chhattisgarh Board Starts Student Counselling Helpline Post Results
Students can now call on 18-002-334-363 for support and information and counselling.
In an effort to help students to deal with anxiety and stress, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Examination has started a toll-free helpline number to avoid stress-related accidents or untoward instances after the declaration of results.
Students can now call on 18-002-334-363 for support and information and counselling.
The CGBSE declared the results for the Class 10 examinations on May 09 at 10 am.
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education also known as School Education department of the state of Chhattisgarh declared the CGBSE Class 10 Result, CG Class 10 Result 2018 on its official website cgbse.nic.in. The students can check their result on the website at 11:00 am.
According to the merit list, the exams were topped by Shiv Kumar Pandey with 98.40%, who was followed by Sandhya Kaushik at 97.40% and Shubham Gandharva at 97.20%.
The CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education conducted the CGBSE Class 10 Exams from March 5 - March 28. The students can also check their Chattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2018, CGBSE Class 10 Board Result or CG Class 10 Result 2018 on other websites as well examresult.net results.nic.in
CHECK CGBSE CLASS 12 RESULT HERE
Following steps need to be followed to check CGBSE Class 10 Results 2018 or Chattisgarh Class 10 Results 2018:
Step 1: Click on the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education CGBSE cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says CGBSE Result 2018 or CGBSE Class 10 Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link that highlights CG Class 10 Result 2018, Chhattisgarh Class 10 Result 2018
Step 4: Enter Roll Number
Step 5: Download your CGBSE Class 10 Results 2018 or Chattisgarh Class 10 Board Result 2018
Every year, lakhs of students appear for the CGBSE Class 10 Exam. Last year, approximately 3.8 lakh students registered for the exam. Almost an equal number of students appeared for the exams this year, in 2018.
