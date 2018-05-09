English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CGBSE Board Class 10th, Class 12th Result 2018 Announced on cgbse.nic.in. How to Check
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education also known as School Education department of the state of Chhattisgarh announced the CGBSE Class 10 Result, CG Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website cgbse.nic.in.
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
The CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education declared the CGBSE Class 10 Result 2018 or Chattisgarh Class 10 Result 2018 and CGBSE Class 12 Result 2018 or Chattisgarh Class 12 Result 2018 on today (May 9) at 10 am. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education also known as School Education department of the state of Chhattisgarh announced the CGBSE Class 10 Result, CG Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website cgbse.nic.in. The students can check their result on the website at 11:00 am.
The CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education conducted the CGBSE Class 10 Exams from March 5 - March 28 and CGBSE Class 12 Exam from March 7 to April 2. The students can also check their Chattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2018, CGBSE Class 12 Board Result or CG Class 10 Result 2018, CGBSE Class 10 Board Result 2018 on other websites as well examresult.net results.nic.in
Following steps need to be followed to check CGBSE Class 10 Results 2018, Chattisgarh Board Class 12 Results 2018:
Step 1: Click on the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education CGBSE cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says CGBSE Result 2018, CGBSE Class 10 Result 2018, CGBSE Class 12 Board Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link that highlights CG Class 10 Result 2018, Chhattisgarh Class 12 Result 2018
Step 4: Enter Roll Number
Step 5: Download your CGBSE Class 10 Results 2018, Chattisgarh Class 12 Board Result 2018
