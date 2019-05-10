Take the pledge to vote

CGBSE Board Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Results to be Out Today at cgbse.nic.in; Links

The CGBSE Class 10 and CGBSE Class 12 results will be released by Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in today.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 10, 2019, 8:57 AM IST
CGBSE Board Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Results to be Out Today at cgbse.nic.in; Links
CGBSE Board Result 2019 | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the CGBSE Class 10 result 2019 and the CGBSE Class 12 results soon. The CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results will be released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on its official websites at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. The Chhattisgarh Board students must be ready with their admit cards or hall tickets so that they can quickly check their CGBSE Result 2019 for both class 10 and class 12 as soon as the Board announces them.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) conducts the CGBSE Class 12 Examination during the months of March and April. This year, the CGBSE Class 12 Exam had begun on March 02, 2019 and ended on March 29, 2019. The CGBSE Class 10 examination was conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board from March 02, 2019 to March 28, 2019. Apart from the official wesbites — cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in, students can also check their Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and Class 12 results on other websites alternatively: examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in.

CGBSE Result 2019: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE: cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘CGBSE Class 10th Result 2019’ and ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019’ displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details to log-in

Step 4: Download your Chhattisgarh Board result for Class 10 and Class 12 and take a print out of it for future use.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (abbreviated as CGBSE) is a board of school education in the state of Chhattisgarh, India. It previously existed as a School Education department of the state of Chhattisgarh.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
