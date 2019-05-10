English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CGBSE Board Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Results to be Out Today at cgbse.nic.in; Links
The CGBSE Class 10 and CGBSE Class 12 results will be released by Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in today.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
CGBSE Board Result 2019 | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the CGBSE Class 10 result 2019 and the CGBSE Class 12 results soon. The CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results will be released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on its official websites at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. The Chhattisgarh Board students must be ready with their admit cards or hall tickets so that they can quickly check their CGBSE Result 2019 for both class 10 and class 12 as soon as the Board announces them.
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) conducts the CGBSE Class 12 Examination during the months of March and April. This year, the CGBSE Class 12 Exam had begun on March 02, 2019 and ended on March 29, 2019. The CGBSE Class 10 examination was conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board from March 02, 2019 to March 28, 2019. Apart from the official wesbites — cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in, students can also check their Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and Class 12 results on other websites alternatively: examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in.
CGBSE Result 2019: Steps to Check
Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE: cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for ‘CGBSE Class 10th Result 2019’ and ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019’ displayed on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details to log-in
Step 4: Download your Chhattisgarh Board result for Class 10 and Class 12 and take a print out of it for future use.
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (abbreviated as CGBSE) is a board of school education in the state of Chhattisgarh, India. It previously existed as a School Education department of the state of Chhattisgarh.
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) conducts the CGBSE Class 12 Examination during the months of March and April. This year, the CGBSE Class 12 Exam had begun on March 02, 2019 and ended on March 29, 2019. The CGBSE Class 10 examination was conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board from March 02, 2019 to March 28, 2019. Apart from the official wesbites — cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in, students can also check their Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and Class 12 results on other websites alternatively: examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in.
CGBSE Result 2019: Steps to Check
Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE: cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for ‘CGBSE Class 10th Result 2019’ and ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019’ displayed on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details to log-in
Step 4: Download your Chhattisgarh Board result for Class 10 and Class 12 and take a print out of it for future use.
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (abbreviated as CGBSE) is a board of school education in the state of Chhattisgarh, India. It previously existed as a School Education department of the state of Chhattisgarh.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Row Over Ban On Celebrity Elephant ‘Ramachandran’ At Thrissur Pooram
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Row Over Ban On Celebrity Elephant ‘Ramachandran’ At Thrissur Pooram
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jeff Bezos Unveils Blue Moon Lunar Lander; Details Blue Origin Plans For Space Colonies
- The Suzuki Swift Sport Katana is a Car We Are Waiting to Arrive in India - See Pics
- Follow the Penguin Poop: Life in Antarctica Thrives on Feces of its 'Residents'
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Slept Better After Watching Smith Bat in Practice Match: Langer
- Cyclone Fani: Dish TV and D2H Announce Free Service Camps For DTH Subscribers in Odisha
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results