CGBSE Board Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh Board to Release 10th, 12th Results Today at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: In less than two hours, Chhattisgarh Education Minister Prem Sai Singh is set to release the CGBSE results for classes 10 and 12 students through an online press conference today at 11am. A virtual presser will be conducted for the announcement to follow the COVID-19 prevention norms. On Monday, the Chhattisgarh Board Secretary, VK Goel said, "The result will be announced today at 11 am. State Education Minister Prem Sai Singh will release the result through webinar maintaing the COVID-19 norms." After the results are released, the class 10 and 12 students can check their CGBSE results on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in . Over eight lakh students are anxiously anticipating for their results, which were delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The evaluation of answer scripts was completed by May 25. Students must keep their admit cards ready. In case, they have misplaced their hall tickets, students can download it online.

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020: Here are the steps to follow to check result

Step 1: Visit cgbse.nic.in



Step 2: Click on the link for Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020 for Class 10 or Class 12



Step 3: Enter required details like roll number to log in



Step 4: Result will be displayed on screen



Step 5: Download the result for future reference

To clear the examinations, students of classes 10 and 12 need 33 marks in each subject. The Chhattisgarh Board examinations were initially scheduled to be held in March and April, however, it was suspended in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. Later, the CGBSE had decided to conduct the remaining papers in May, but failed to do so due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. Finally, the board cancelled all the remaining papers and decided to declare the results on the basis of their internal assessment marks.It is to be noted that the students who failed to sit for the internal assessment process will be provided minimum marks to clear the exam.While a total of 3.84 lakh candidates sat for the class 10 exams this year, around 2.66 lakh took the class 12 exams. Meanwhile, the state government has also decided to promote students of classes 1 to 8, 9, and 11 to the next class. “It does not even seem possible to conduct the examination in the near future. In view of this, the state government has decided to give general promotion to the students studying from class 1 to 8 and classes 9 and 11,” CGBSE circular read.