CGBSE Board Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh Board to Release 10th, 12th Results Today at cgbse.nic.in

News18.com | June 23, 2020, 9:41 AM IST
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: In less than two hours, Chhattisgarh Education Minister Prem Sai Singh is set to release the CGBSE results for classes 10 and 12 students through an online press conference today at 11am. A virtual presser will be conducted for the announcement to follow the COVID-19 prevention norms. On Monday, the Chhattisgarh Board Secretary, VK Goel said, "The result will be announced today at 11 am. State Education Minister Prem Sai Singh will release the result through webinar maintaing the COVID-19 norms." After the results are released, the class 10 and 12 students can check their CGBSE results on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. Over eight lakh students are anxiously anticipating for their results, which were delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The evaluation of answer scripts was completed by May 25. Students must keep their admit cards ready. In case, they have misplaced their hall tickets, students can download it online.


Jun 23, 2020 9:41 am (IST)

Evaluation of pending board exams has been done on the basis of internal assessment. The students will be given 33 marks in each subject if he/she had failed to sit for the internal exams earlier.

Jun 23, 2020 9:34 am (IST)

Wait for CGBSE Result is Over | Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release the results for only those subjects for which the exams could be conducted as the CGBSE had to cancel board examinations mid-way due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Jun 23, 2020 9:27 am (IST)

Result to Announce via Webinar | A virtual presser will be conducted for the announcement of CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 to maintain the Covid-19 norms. Keep checking this live page for timely updates.

Jun 23, 2020 9:18 am (IST)

CGBSE Result at 11am | Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the 10th and 12th results 2020 at 11 am. Those who appeared for the exam will be able to check the Chhattisgarh Board result on the official website of the board at cgbse.nic.in. Board Secretary VK Goel yesterday said, "The result will be announced today at 11 am. State Education Minister Prem Sai Singh will release the result through webinar maintaing the Covid-19 norms."

Jun 23, 2020 9:10 am (IST)

All Students in Chhattisgarh Promoted | The Chhattisgarh government has decided to promote students of classes 1 to 8, 9, and 11 to the next class in view of coronavirus pandemic. Currently, all schools in Chhattisgarh and other states are closed due to the Covid-19 crisis. 

Jun 23, 2020 9:05 am (IST)

How to Check CGBSE Result for Class 10, Class 12 via SMS | In order to check the Chhattisgarh Board Matric and Intermediate Results 2020 via SMS, send a text message to 56263 in the format - 

For Class 10 - CG10ROLLNUMBER
For Class 12 - CG12ROLLNUMBER

Jun 23, 2020 9:00 am (IST)

This year, around 6 lakh students had registered for the CGBSE Higher Secondary Board Exams while more than 2.5 lakh students had applied for CGBSE Senior Secondary exams 2020. 

Jun 23, 2020 8:55 am (IST)

CGBSE Board 2019 Performance | In 2019, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 was 68%, while for Class 12 it was 78.45%.

Jun 23, 2020 8:48 am (IST)

Misplaced Your CGBSE Admit Card? Don't Worry | If you have misplaced your Chhattisgarh Board exam admit card don’t worry as it can be easily downloaded from the official website by following a few methods

Jun 23, 2020 8:38 am (IST)

Students need 33 marks in each subject to clear the exam. The Chhattisgarh Board exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 were initially scheduled to be held in March and April, however, it was suspended by the board in the view of surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. The CGBSE later decided to conduct the remaining papers in May, but could not do so due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. Finally, the board had to cancel all the remaining papers and decided to score students on the basis of their internal assessment marks.

Jun 23, 2020 8:33 am (IST)

Chhattisgarh Education Min to Announce Result | CGBSE Class 10 result will be declared by state education minister Premsai Singh Tekam from the Raipur office of the board. The mark sheet will be distributed later in such a way so that crowding of students at schools does not take place.

Jun 23, 2020 8:28 am (IST)

Alternative Websites to Check CGBSE Board Exam Result 2020 | Apart from the Chhattisgarh board's official website, students can also check their results on other portals like indiaresults.com, schools9.com and examresults.com. Students are advised not to panic and keep trying if websites take time to load due to heavy traffic soon after the Chhattisgarh Board Result announcement for Class 10 and Class 12 today. 

Jun 23, 2020 8:22 am (IST)

Here's how to check CGBSE Board Exam Result 2020 online 

Step 1: Visit cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020
Step 3: Enter required details like roll number to log in
Step 4: Result will be displayed on screen
Step 5: Download the result

Jun 23, 2020 8:13 am (IST)

CGBSE Board Exam Result 2020 | Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the CGBSE 10th and 12th results 2020 today at 11 am. Those who appeared for the exam will be able to check the Chhattisgarh Board result 2020 on the official website of the board at cgbse.nic.in.

Jun 23, 2020 8:01 am (IST)

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release the results for only those subjects for which the exams could be conducted as the CGBSE had to cancel board examinations mid-way due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Jun 23, 2020 7:58 am (IST)

Chhattisgarh Board Results to be Out Today | Chhattisgarh Board results for 10th and 12th will be announced today at 11am on its on its official website at at cgbse.nic.in after the evaluation process was duly completed.

To clear the examinations, students of classes 10 and 12 need 33 marks in each subject. The Chhattisgarh Board examinations were initially scheduled to be held in March and April, however, it was suspended in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. Later, the CGBSE had decided to conduct the remaining papers in May, but failed to do so due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. Finally, the board cancelled all the remaining papers and decided to declare the results on the basis of their internal assessment marks.

It is to be noted that the students who failed to sit for the internal assessment process will be provided minimum marks to clear the exam.

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020: Here are the steps to follow to check result



  • Step 1: Visit cgbse.nic.in

  • Step 2: Click on the link for Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020 for Class 10 or Class 12

  • Step 3: Enter required details like roll number to log in

  • Step 4: Result will be displayed on screen

  • Step 5: Download the result for future reference


While a total of 3.84 lakh candidates sat for the class 10 exams this year, around 2.66 lakh took the class 12 exams. Meanwhile, the state government has also decided to promote students of classes 1 to 8, 9, and 11 to the next class. “It does not even seem possible to conduct the examination in the near future. In view of this, the state government has decided to give general promotion to the students studying from class 1 to 8 and classes 9 and 11,” CGBSE circular read.

