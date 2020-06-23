CGBSE Board Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh Board to Release 10th, 12th Results Today at cgbse.nic.in

Jun 23, 2020 8:38 am (IST)

Students need 33 marks in each subject to clear the exam. The Chhattisgarh Board exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 were initially scheduled to be held in March and April, however, it was suspended by the board in the view of surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. The CGBSE later decided to conduct the remaining papers in May, but could not do so due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. Finally, the board had to cancel all the remaining papers and decided to score students on the basis of their internal assessment marks.