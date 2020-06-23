CGBSE Board Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh Board to Release 10th, 12th Results Today at cgbse.nic.in

Event Highlights
CGBSE Result at 11am | Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the 10th and 12th results 2020 at 11 am. Those who appeared for the exam will be able to check the Chhattisgarh Board result on the official website of the board at cgbse.nic.in. Board Secretary VK Goel yesterday said, "The result will be announced today at 11 am. State Education Minister Prem Sai Singh will release the result through webinar maintaing the Covid-19 norms."
Misplaced Your CGBSE Admit Card? Don't Worry | If you have misplaced your Chhattisgarh Board exam admit card don’t worry as it can be easily downloaded from the official website by following a few methods.
Students need 33 marks in each subject to clear the exam. The Chhattisgarh Board exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 were initially scheduled to be held in March and April, however, it was suspended by the board in the view of surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. The CGBSE later decided to conduct the remaining papers in May, but could not do so due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. Finally, the board had to cancel all the remaining papers and decided to score students on the basis of their internal assessment marks.
Alternative Websites to Check CGBSE Board Exam Result 2020 | Apart from the Chhattisgarh board's official website, students can also check their results on other portals like indiaresults.com, schools9.com and examresults.com. Students are advised not to panic and keep trying if websites take time to load due to heavy traffic soon after the Chhattisgarh Board Result announcement for Class 10 and Class 12 today.
Here's how to check CGBSE Board Exam Result 2020 online
Step 1: Visit cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020
Step 3: Enter required details like roll number to log in
Step 4: Result will be displayed on screen
Step 5: Download the result
CGBSE Board Exam Result 2020 | Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the CGBSE 10th and 12th results 2020 today at 11 am. Those who appeared for the exam will be able to check the Chhattisgarh Board result 2020 on the official website of the board at cgbse.nic.in.
Chhattisgarh Board Results to be Out Today | Chhattisgarh Board results for 10th and 12th will be announced today at 11am on its on its official website at at cgbse.nic.in after the evaluation process was duly completed.
(Image: News18.com)
To clear the examinations, students of classes 10 and 12 need 33 marks in each subject. The Chhattisgarh Board examinations were initially scheduled to be held in March and April, however, it was suspended in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. Later, the CGBSE had decided to conduct the remaining papers in May, but failed to do so due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. Finally, the board cancelled all the remaining papers and decided to declare the results on the basis of their internal assessment marks.
It is to be noted that the students who failed to sit for the internal assessment process will be provided minimum marks to clear the exam.
Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020: Here are the steps to follow to check result
- Step 1: Visit cgbse.nic.in
- Step 2: Click on the link for Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020 for Class 10 or Class 12
- Step 3: Enter required details like roll number to log in
- Step 4: Result will be displayed on screen
- Step 5: Download the result for future reference
While a total of 3.84 lakh candidates sat for the class 10 exams this year, around 2.66 lakh took the class 12 exams. Meanwhile, the state government has also decided to promote students of classes 1 to 8, 9, and 11 to the next class. “It does not even seem possible to conduct the examination in the near future. In view of this, the state government has decided to give general promotion to the students studying from class 1 to 8 and classes 9 and 11,” CGBSE circular read.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni is Shattered About Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Says Neeraj Pandey
- iOS 14 With New Widgets, Picture-in-Picture , NFC Car Key and More Announced at WWDC 2020
- Astrologer Says Avoid Food During Solar Eclipse, Scientist Quashes Superstition by Eating On-air
- Rohit Sharma Looks Instinctive but Does his Homework: Mahela Jayawardene
- 'Batman, Not Bats': Army Takes Dig at China in Tribute Video to Indian Soldiers