Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 Result 2018 Releasing Tomorrow at 10 am on cgbse.nic.in: How to Check
The CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will announce the CGBSE Class 10 Result, CG Class 10 Result 2018 or Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2018 on its official website cgbse.nic.in.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
The CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CGBSE Class 10 Result or Chattisgarh Class 10 Result 2018 on tomorrow (May 9) at 10 am. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education also known as School Education department of the state of Chhattisgarh will announce the CGBSE Class 10 Result, CG Class 10 Result 2018 on its official website cgbse.nic.in.
The CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education conducted the CGBSE Class 10 Exams from March 5 - March 28. The students can also check their Chattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2018, CGBSE Class 10 Board Result or CG Class 10 Result 2018 on other websites as well examresult.net results.nic.in
Following steps need to be followed to check CGBSE Class 10 Results 2018 or Chattisgarh Class 10 Results 2018:
Step 1: Click on the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education CGBSE cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says CGBSE Result 2018 or CGBSE Class 10 Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link that highlights CG Class 10 Result 2018, Chhattisgarh Class 10 Result 2018
Step 4: Enter Roll Number
Step 5: Download your CGBSE Class 10 Results 2018 or Chattisgarh Class 10 Board Result 2018
Every year, lakhs of students appear for the CGBSE Class 10 Exam. Last year, approximately 3.8 lakh students registered for the exam. Almost an equal number of students appeared for the exams this year, in 2018.
