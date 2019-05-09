English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CGBSE Class 10 Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board to Declare 10th Results Tomorrow at cgbse.nic.in; Check
The CGBSE class 10 result 2019 or the Chattisgarh Board 10th result will be released on the official website cgbse.nic.in.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
CGBSE 10th Result 2019 | The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has confirmed the date for declaring CGBSE 10th Result 2019, Chhattisgarh 10th Result. The exam conducting authority Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education also called as CGBSE will declare the CGBSE 10th Result or CGBSE result for class 10 tomorrow (May 10) at 1 pm. The CGBSE will be publishing the Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th result on its official website cgbse.nic.in . Students who are waiting for their CGBSE 10th Result 2019, Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result are advised to keep their registration and hall ticket number handy. Further, students can also check their CGBSE 10th Result on these websites as well results.cg.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, and cgbse.net.
The CGBSE Result 2019 for Class 10th and 12th will be declared online on the same day.
CGBSE 10th Result 2019: Steps to check score online
Check your scores and marks obtained by following these steps-
Step 1: Go to CGBSE ‘s official website: cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘CGBSE 10th Result 2019’ link.
Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number and date of birth and click on submit button
Step 4: Your CGBSE Class 10 will be shown on the screen. Download and take a printout.
The Class 10 examination was conducted from March 1 to 23 and over 8 lakh candidates had appeared for Chhattisgarh board examination.
The CGBSE Result 2019 for Class 10th and 12th will be declared online on the same day.
CGBSE 10th Result 2019: Steps to check score online
Check your scores and marks obtained by following these steps-
Step 1: Go to CGBSE ‘s official website: cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘CGBSE 10th Result 2019’ link.
Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number and date of birth and click on submit button
Step 4: Your CGBSE Class 10 will be shown on the screen. Download and take a printout.
The Class 10 examination was conducted from March 1 to 23 and over 8 lakh candidates had appeared for Chhattisgarh board examination.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 New Pics Reveal a Tense Battle in Sight
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Has a Doppelganger in Iranian Model Mahlagha Jaberi, See Pics
- Google Will Recalculate App Ratings on Play Store to Reflect Recent Reviews
- Facebook Picks London to Drive WhatsApp Mobile Payments Innovation, Ahead of India Launch
- IPL 2019 | Five Bowlers Who Troubled Batsmen with Express Pace
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results