English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
CGBSE Class 10th and 12th Supplementary Results 2018 Out at cgbse.nic.in. How to Check
Candidates who had appeared for the CGBSE class 10th and 12th supplementary examination 2018 can now check and download the results at cgbse.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
CGBSE Class 10th and 12th Supplementary Result 2018 has been released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on its official website - cgbse.nic.in.
The CGBSE main result for class 10th and 12th was declared in the month of May 2018 and supplementary exams were organized for the candidates who could not clear one subject. Candidates who had appeared for the CGBSE class 10th and 12th supplementary examination 2018 can now check and download the results by following the instructions given below:
How to check CGBSE 10th and 12th Supplementary Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://cgbse.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘High School Supplementary Examination 2018’ or ‘Higher Secondary School Supplementary Examination 2018’ on the home page
Step 3 – Enter details like Roll number and captcha given in both the cases
Step 4 – Click on Submit
Step 5 – Result will appear on the screen
Step 6 – Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for class 10th Supplementary Result 2018 - http://cgbse.nic.in/ResultServer1/Supplimentary2018/Hs_Sup_18.aspx
Direct Link for class 12th Supplementary Result 2018 - http://cgbse.nic.in/ResultServer1/Supplimentary2018/hr_Sup_18.aspx
The result for class 12th Vocational Supplementary examination 2018 has also been released by the Board and candidates can check the same on the url given below:
Direct Link for class 12th Vocational Supplementary Result 2018 - http://cgbse.nic.in/ResultServer1/Supplimentary2018/hrvoc_Sup_18.aspx
Also Watch
The CGBSE main result for class 10th and 12th was declared in the month of May 2018 and supplementary exams were organized for the candidates who could not clear one subject. Candidates who had appeared for the CGBSE class 10th and 12th supplementary examination 2018 can now check and download the results by following the instructions given below:
How to check CGBSE 10th and 12th Supplementary Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://cgbse.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘High School Supplementary Examination 2018’ or ‘Higher Secondary School Supplementary Examination 2018’ on the home page
Step 3 – Enter details like Roll number and captcha given in both the cases
Step 4 – Click on Submit
Step 5 – Result will appear on the screen
Step 6 – Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for class 10th Supplementary Result 2018 - http://cgbse.nic.in/ResultServer1/Supplimentary2018/Hs_Sup_18.aspx
Direct Link for class 12th Supplementary Result 2018 - http://cgbse.nic.in/ResultServer1/Supplimentary2018/hr_Sup_18.aspx
The result for class 12th Vocational Supplementary examination 2018 has also been released by the Board and candidates can check the same on the url given below:
Direct Link for class 12th Vocational Supplementary Result 2018 - http://cgbse.nic.in/ResultServer1/Supplimentary2018/hrvoc_Sup_18.aspx
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Floods, Landslides Across Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Floods, Landslides Across Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 10 Things Akshay Kumar Revealed About Himself During his Gold Twitter Chat
- Rishi Kapoor Calls British Airways Racist, Recommends Flying Emirates or Jet Instead
- Internet Slams Kriti Sanon’s Magazine Photo Shoot with Dead Giraffe as Disturbing; See Pic
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Trailer: Watch Shahid Kapoor Take on Corrupt Electricity Board
- Asian Games: Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra Named India's Flag Bearer for Opening Ceremony
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...