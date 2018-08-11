GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

CGBSE Class 10th and 12th Supplementary Results 2018 Out at cgbse.nic.in. How to Check

Candidates who had appeared for the CGBSE class 10th and 12th supplementary examination 2018 can now check and download the results at cgbse.nic.in.

News18

Updated:August 11, 2018, 7:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CGBSE Class 10th and 12th Supplementary Results 2018 Out at cgbse.nic.in. How to Check
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
CGBSE Class 10th and 12th Supplementary Result 2018 has been released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on its official website - cgbse.nic.in.

The CGBSE main result for class 10th and 12th was declared in the month of May 2018 and supplementary exams were organized for the candidates who could not clear one subject. Candidates who had appeared for the CGBSE class 10th and 12th supplementary examination 2018 can now check and download the results by following the instructions given below:

How to check CGBSE 10th and 12th Supplementary Result 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://cgbse.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘High School Supplementary Examination 2018’ or ‘Higher Secondary School Supplementary Examination 2018’ on the home page
Step 3 – Enter details like Roll number and captcha given in both the cases
Step 4 – Click on Submit
Step 5 – Result will appear on the screen
Step 6 – Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link for class 10th Supplementary Result 2018 - http://cgbse.nic.in/ResultServer1/Supplimentary2018/Hs_Sup_18.aspx
Direct Link for class 12th Supplementary Result 2018 - http://cgbse.nic.in/ResultServer1/Supplimentary2018/hr_Sup_18.aspx

The result for class 12th Vocational Supplementary examination 2018 has also been released by the Board and candidates can check the same on the url given below:
Direct Link for class 12th Vocational Supplementary Result 2018 - http://cgbse.nic.in/ResultServer1/Supplimentary2018/hrvoc_Sup_18.aspx





Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Floods, Landslides Across Kerala

Floods, Landslides Across Kerala

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...