English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CGBSE Class 12 Result 2018: Chhattisgarh 12th Result Declared on cgbse.nic.in. Check Your Grades
The Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 12 Result 2018 or CG Class 12 Results 2018 will be released by Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education CGBSE on its official website cgbse.nic.in. This year, the CGBSE Class 12 Exam began on March 7 and ended on April 2.
Image for representation.(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
The CGBSE Class 12 Result 2018 or Chattisgarh Class 12 Board Result, CGBSE Class 12 Vocational Result 2018 released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education CGBSE on May 9, today, at 10 am. The CGBSE Class 12 Result 2018 or CG Class 12 Results 2018 will be released by Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education CGBSE on its official website cgbse.nic.in. The students can check their result on the website at 11:00 am.
The CGBSE Class 12 Exam is organised by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education CGBSE. This year, the CGBSE Class 12 Exam began on March 7 and ended on April 2. The Chattisgarh Class 12 Arts Results 2018, Chattisgarh Class 12 Science results 2018, Chhattisgarh Board 12 Commerce results 2018, will be available on these websites as well examresult.net results.nic.in
CHECK CGBSE CLASS 10 RESULT HERE
Steps to check the CGBSE Class 12 Result 2018, CG Class 12 Result 2018:
Step 1: Click on the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education CGBSE official website cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Results 2018 or CGBSE Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link which says Chhattisgarh Class 12 Results 2018 or CG Class 12 Result 2018
Step 4: Enter roll number and other details
Step 5: Download your Chhattisgarh GBSE Class 12 Result 2018 and take printout for future reference
According to the observance from the last 3 years the statistics being shown as the state board exams results were between 70% to 80%, beginning from the year 2015 where overall pass percentage was around 71.12 in which a rise has been seen in 2016 as the overall % was around 73.43, again in 2017 which is last year after declaration the % was 76.37,
Also Watch
The CGBSE Class 12 Exam is organised by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education CGBSE. This year, the CGBSE Class 12 Exam began on March 7 and ended on April 2. The Chattisgarh Class 12 Arts Results 2018, Chattisgarh Class 12 Science results 2018, Chhattisgarh Board 12 Commerce results 2018, will be available on these websites as well examresult.net results.nic.in
CHECK CGBSE CLASS 10 RESULT HERE
Steps to check the CGBSE Class 12 Result 2018, CG Class 12 Result 2018:
Step 1: Click on the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education CGBSE official website cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Results 2018 or CGBSE Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link which says Chhattisgarh Class 12 Results 2018 or CG Class 12 Result 2018
Step 4: Enter roll number and other details
Step 5: Download your Chhattisgarh GBSE Class 12 Result 2018 and take printout for future reference
According to the observance from the last 3 years the statistics being shown as the state board exams results were between 70% to 80%, beginning from the year 2015 where overall pass percentage was around 71.12 in which a rise has been seen in 2016 as the overall % was around 73.43, again in 2017 which is last year after declaration the % was 76.37,
Also Watch
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Only Kohli & Bhuvi Seem Certainties Across All Formats in Team India
- Kohli Finds Support from Kirsten for Picking Surrey Over Afghan Test
- Sonam-Anand Wedding Reception: Alia, Ranbir, Janhvi, Khushi, Kareena Among the Best Dressed
- Decoding Success of Avengers: Infinity War in India and Why it Could Be a Threat to Bollywood
- Babu Nahi, Aap Bolo: Newlywed Sonam Kapoor Gets An 'Important' Advice Minutes After Her Wedding