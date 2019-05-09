English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CGBSE Class 12 Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board to Release 12th Results Tomorrow at cgbse.nic.in; Steps, Links
The CGBSE class 12 result 2019 or the Chattisgarh Board 12th result will be released on the official website cgbse.nic.in.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
Loading...
CGBSE Class 12 Result 2019 | The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has confirmed CGBSE 12th Result 2019 or Class 12th CGBSE Result declaration date. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education CGBSE, which conducts the exam each year is also known as CGBSE will declare the Chhattisgarh class 12 result tomorrow. The CGBSE will release the CGBSE 12th Result 2019, Chhattisgarh 12th result on May 10 by 1 pm. The CGBSE 12th Result will be available at the CGBSE’s official website cgbse.nic.in. The URL for Chhattisgarh Class 12 Result will be active and available at the Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education’s homepage on May 10 at 1 pm. Candidates can also check and download the CGBSE 12th Result, CGBSE Class 12 Result 2019 from these websites: results.cg.nic.in, examresults.net indiaresults.com
CGBSE 12th Result 2019: Steps to check score online
Check your scores and marks obtained in online mode by following these steps-
Step 1: Go to CGBSE ‘s official website: cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘CGBSE 12th Result 2019’ link.
Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number and date of birth and click on submit button
Step 4: Your CGBSE Class 12 will be shown on the screen. Download and take a printout.
The Class 12 examination was conducted from March 2 to March 29. Approximately, 8 lakhs candidates had appeared for Chhattisgarh board examination combined class10 and class 12.
CGBSE 12th Result 2019: Steps to check score online
Check your scores and marks obtained in online mode by following these steps-
Step 1: Go to CGBSE ‘s official website: cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘CGBSE 12th Result 2019’ link.
Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number and date of birth and click on submit button
Step 4: Your CGBSE Class 12 will be shown on the screen. Download and take a printout.
The Class 12 examination was conducted from March 2 to March 29. Approximately, 8 lakhs candidates had appeared for Chhattisgarh board examination combined class10 and class 12.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 New Pics Reveal a Tense Battle in Sight
- MINI John Cooper Works Hot-Hatch Launched In India at Rs 43.5 Lakh
- It Was So Fun: Priyanka Chopra Spills Beans on Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's Surprise Wedding
- IPL 2019 | Prithvi Shaw Hilariously Mimics Dhawan's Signature Celebration
- IPL 2019 | Five Bowlers Who Troubled Batsmen with Express Pace
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results