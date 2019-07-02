Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CGBSE Re-evaluation Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board Announces Class 10, 12 Results at cgbse.nic.in

The Re-evaluation Result 2019 for Class 10 and 12 were declared by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education at the official website cgbse.nic.in

Trending Desk

Updated:July 2, 2019, 1:09 PM IST
CGBSE Re-evaluation Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board Announces Class 10, 12 Results at cgbse.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

Chhattisgarh Board Re-evaluation Results 2019 | The Re-evaluation Result 2019 for Class 10 and 12 were declared by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has published the Chhattisgarh 10th Result Re-evaluation 2019, Chhattisgarh 12th Re-evaluation Result 2019 on its official website cgbse.nic.in. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, which is also called as CGBSE has hosted a online window for downloading the CGBSE 10th Re-evaluation Result 2019, CGBSE 12th Re-evaluation Result 2019. Below-given are the direct links for checking updates scorecards-

CGBSE Class 10 Re-evaluation Result 2019

Check the updated Chhattisgarh 10th Result Re-evaluation 2019 scorecard after re-totaling

CGBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result 2019

Check updated Chhattisgarh 12th Result Re-evaluation 2019 scorecard after re-totaling

The Chhattisgarh Board Intermediate and High School results were declared on May 10.

Chhattisgarh Re-evaluation Result 2019: Steps to Check CGBSE Class 10, 12 Updated Revised Scorecard

Candidates who have applied for rechecking of their answer sheets of CGBSE 2019 board examinations can get their revised CGBSE Class 10 Re-evaluation Result 2019, CGBSE Class 12th Re-evaluation Result 2019 online. Here are steps to be followed in order to download your CGBSE 2019 re-evaluation result for high school and Intermediate examinations.

Step 1- Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), cgbse.nic.in or click the direct links shared above

Step 2- On homepage, there is respective URL for Chhattisgarh Class 10Re-evaluation Result 2019, Chhattisgarh Class 12 Re-evaluation Result 2019 2019

Step 3- Click on the desired one and enter your CGBSE 2019 exam roll number

Step 4- The CGBSE Class 10 Re-evaluation Result 2019, CGBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Take printout of updated scorecard of Chhattisgarh Re-evaluation Result 2019

