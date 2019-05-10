Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CGBSE Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board Declared Class 10, Class 12 Results at cgbse.nic.in; 68 Percent Passed

The CGBSE Class 10 and CGBSE Class 12 results released by Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in today.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 10, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
CGBSE Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board Declared Class 10, Class 12 Results at cgbse.nic.in; 68 Percent Passed
(Image: News18.com)
CGBSE Result 2019 | The exam conducting authority Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) declared the CGBSE Class 12 Result 2019 and CGBSE Class 10 Result. As per the previous schedule, the exam conducting body CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has declared the Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th Result at the Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education’s official website cgbse.nic.in . As the CGBSE Result 2019 for class 10, 12 is published by the CGBSE, candidates can also download the Chhattisgarh 10th Result, Chhattisgarh 12th Result 2019 from other result search engines, besides the active result link available at homepage of CGBSE.

Check CGBSE 12th Result 2019 and Class 10th CGBSE Result 2019 from these alternative websites-
results.cg.nic.in (http://results.cg.nic.in/)
examresults.net
indiaresults.com
cgbse.net




CGBSE Result 2019 Statistics

Total Pass Percentage: 68%
Girls Pass Percentage: 77.70%
Boys Pass Percentage: 68.25%

CGBSE Class 12 Result 2019 Statistics

Total pass percentage: 78%
Toppers: Yogendra Verma and Devendra Sahu with 97.40%

CGBSE Class 10 Result 2019 Statistics

Nisha Patel - 99.33%

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2019: Steps to check CGBSE 12th, CGBSE 10th score online

Check your CGBSE Class 10, CGBSE Class 12 scores and marks obtained in online mode by following these steps-

Step 1: Go to CGBSE ‘s official website: www.cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘CGBSE 12th Result 2019’ or ‘CGBSE 10th Result 2019’ link.
Step 3: Provide the required details like roll number and date of birth and click on submit button
Step 4: Your CGBSE Class 12 result 2019 or CGBSE Class 10 result 2019 will be shown on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The authority Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) conducted class 10 exam from March 1 to 23 and class 12 exam from March 2 to March 29
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
