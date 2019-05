CGBSE Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board Declared Class 10, Class 12 Results at cgbse.nic.in; 68 Percent Passed

The exam conducting authority Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) declared the CGBSE Class 12 Result 2019 and CGBSE Class 10 Result. As per the previous schedule, the exam conducting body CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has declared the Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th Result at the Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education’s official website cgbse.nic.in . As the CGBSE Result 2019 for class 10, 12 is published by the CGBSE, candidates can also download the Chhattisgarh 10th Result, Chhattisgarh 12th Result 2019 from other result search engines, besides the active result link available at homepage of CGBSE.Check CGBSE 12th Result 2019 and Class 10th CGBSE Result 2019 from these alternative websites-results.cg.nic.in (http://results.cg.nic.in/)Total Pass Percentage: 68%Girls Pass Percentage: 77.70%Boys Pass Percentage: 68.25%Total pass percentage: 78%Toppers: Yogendra Verma and Devendra Sahu with 97.40%Nisha Patel - 99.33%Step 1: Go to CGBSE ‘s official website: www.cgbse.nic.inStep 2: Click on the ‘CGBSE 12th Result 2019’ or ‘CGBSE 10th Result 2019’ link.Step 3: Provide the required details like roll number and date of birth and click on submit buttonStep 4: Your CGBSE Class 12 result 2019 or CGBSE Class 10 result 2019 will be shown on the screen.Download and take a printout for future reference.The authority Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) conducted class 10 exam from March 1 to 23 and class 12 exam from March 2 to March 29