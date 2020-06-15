CGBSE Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Board to Declare Class 10th, 12th Results Soon at cgbse.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to announce the results of Class 10 and 12 board examination soon. The CGBSE results 2020 are likely to be released this week. Once declared, the results will be available on the official website of CGBSE cgbse.nic.in

The Board has completed the evaluation process and is in the process of releasing the results.

On May 26, Chhattisgarh’s Prinicipal Secretary for Education Alok Shukla had said that the evaluation process for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams has been completed. He had added that the post evaluation of result data was underway.

Chhattisgarh board’s Class 10 and 12 board exams were scheduled in March, but due to the outbreak of the coronavirus some exams had to be postponed.

In the end, the Board cancelled the remaining exams and announced that students will be marked for the pending examinations on the basis of internal assessment.

The Board has said in case a candidate fails to clear the internal assesment, he/she would also be given minimum passing marks. In 2019, over 3.5 lakh students wrote appeared for the Class 10 examination in Chhattisgarh. There were close to 2.7 lakh students who took the Class 12 board exam.

How to check results for CGBSE Class 10 and CGBSE Class 12 exam

Step 1) Go to the official portal of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education cgbse.nic.in

Step 2) On the homepage, go to information centre

Step 3) Select the title that reads Class 10 and Class 12 results

Step 4) A new page will open. Enter your roll number and captcha

Step 5) Results will appear, download