CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh Board Likely to Release Results Today cgbse.nic.in

How to check results for CGBSE Class 10 and CGBSE Class 12 exam
Step 1. Go to the official portal of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education cgbse.nic.in
Step 2. On the homepage, go to information centre
Step 3. Select the title that reads Class 10 and Class 12 results
Step 4. A new page will open. Enter your roll number and captcha
Step 5. Results will appear, download
Where to Check CGBSE Results | The official website of the Chhattisgarh Board where the CGBSE class 10 and 12 results will be declared is cgbse.nic.in. In case the official website crashes, students can also check alternative websites for access to their CGBSE Class 10 results such as results.cg.nic.in and examresults.net.
CGBSE Result 2020 Likely to be Released Today | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will reportedly announce CGBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam results today (Monday, June 15) on its official website. The class 10 and 12 students who appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board exams can visit cgbse.nic.in for their scores.
Representative Image (Photo: News18.com)
In case the official website crashes, students can also check alternative websites for access to their CGBSE Class 10 results such as results.cg.nic.in and examresults.net. Students can directly check there results here also.
The Secretary of CGBSE Professor VK Goyal said that the marks for the pending exams would be given on the basis of internal assessment, an ANI report said. Candidates who fail to clear the assessment would be given minimum passing marks, reported PTI.
CGBSE Class 10 results: Here's How to check
- Step 1: Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education at cgbse.nic.in
- Step 2: Look for the tab with the title for the exam results and select it.
- Step 3: A dropdown will appear with the choice of selecting the examination you have attempted. Here, Select High School Examination (Class 10) 2020. Click on the Main examination.
- Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to fill in the details such as your CGBSE Class 10 roll number and the provided captcha.
- Step 5: After entering the necessary details, click on 'Submit'.
- Step 6: Your CGBSE Class 10 result will appear on your screen. Download it and take a printout of the CGBSE Class 10 scorecard for future reference.
Chhattisgarh’s Prinicipal Secretary for Education Alok Shukla had on May 26 said that the evaluation process for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams has been completed and that the post evaluation of result data was underway.
