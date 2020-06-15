CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh Board Likely to Release Results Today cgbse.nic.in

Jun 15, 2020 1:54 pm (IST)

How to check results for CGBSE Class 10 and CGBSE Class 12 exam

Step 1. Go to the official portal of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education cgbse.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, go to information centre

Step 3. Select the title that reads Class 10 and Class 12 results

Step 4. A new page will open. Enter your roll number and captcha

Step 5. Results will appear, download