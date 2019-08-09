Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

CGBSE Supplementary Results 2019: Chhattisgarh Board Announces 10, 12th Compartment Result at cgbse.nic.in

The CGBSE High School and Higher Secondary Supplementary Results were published on Thursday at cgbse.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 9, 2019, 3:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
CGBSE Supplementary Results 2019: Chhattisgarh Board Announces 10, 12th Compartment Result at cgbse.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2019 | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, (CGBSE), has announced the Supplementary Results 2019 for Class 10th and 12th, along with Class 12 vocational exam result.

The CGBSE High School and Higher Secondary Supplementary Results were published on the official website of CGBSE on Thursday.

All the students who appeared for CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Results can check the result on the official website of Chhattisgarh Board at cgbse.nic.in (http://cgbse.nic.in/).

Steps to check CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary results 2019:

Step 1. Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, a list of results will be displayed

Step 3. Click on CGBSE High School Supplementary Results 2019 to check Class 10th Results

Step 4. Click on CGBSE Higher Secondary Supplementary Results 2019 to check Class 12th Results

Step 5. On the log-in page, sign-in using Roll No and enter captcha

Step 6. The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7. Download the result and take a print out of it for future reference.

Students can also go to this direct link for CGBSE Class 10th Supplementary Results and here for CGBSE Class 12th Supplementary Results.

CGBSE conducted the supplementary exams for Class 10th and 12th in the month of July this year. CGBSE conducts Class 10 and Class 12 examinations every year in the month of March and declares the results on its official website in May.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram