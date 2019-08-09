CGBSE Supplementary Results 2019: Chhattisgarh Board Announces 10, 12th Compartment Result at cgbse.nic.in
The CGBSE High School and Higher Secondary Supplementary Results were published on Thursday at cgbse.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2019 | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, (CGBSE), has announced the Supplementary Results 2019 for Class 10th and 12th, along with Class 12 vocational exam result.
The CGBSE High School and Higher Secondary Supplementary Results were published on the official website of CGBSE on Thursday.
All the students who appeared for CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Results can check the result on the official website of Chhattisgarh Board at cgbse.nic.in (http://cgbse.nic.in/).
Steps to check CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary results 2019:
Step 1. Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.
Step 2. On the homepage, a list of results will be displayed
Step 3. Click on CGBSE High School Supplementary Results 2019 to check Class 10th Results
Step 4. Click on CGBSE Higher Secondary Supplementary Results 2019 to check Class 12th Results
Step 5. On the log-in page, sign-in using Roll No and enter captcha
Step 6. The result will be displayed on the screen
Step 7. Download the result and take a print out of it for future reference.
Students can also go to this direct link for CGBSE Class 10th Supplementary Results and here for CGBSE Class 12th Supplementary Results.
CGBSE conducted the supplementary exams for Class 10th and 12th in the month of July this year. CGBSE conducts Class 10 and Class 12 examinations every year in the month of March and declares the results on its official website in May.
