CGHS Hyderabad Recruitment 2018: 30 Pharmacist Posts, Apply Before May 27

CGHS Hyderabad Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 30 vacancies for the post of Pharmacists (Allopathy & Ayush) has begun on the official website of Central Government Health Scheme – CGHS, Hyderabad - cghs.ts.nic.in.Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 27th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.cghs.ts.nic.in/Step 2 – Click on 'URL for Notification, Application and other details for recruitment of Pharmacists (Allopathy & Ayush), under CGHS, Hydrabad, 2018' under 'Notification' on the left side of home pageStep 3 – Register yourself by clicking on 'New Applicant'Step 4 – Click on Login and enter your registration credentialsStep 5 – Make online payment and complete the application processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referencehttp://cghshydrecruit.aptonline.in/LoginPages/LoginPage.aspxUnreserved Category – Rs500SC/ST/PWD/ Ex-Servicemen and Women Category – NILPharmacist –Allopathy – 23Pharmacist –Ayurveda – 2Pharmacist-cum-clerk –Homeopathy – 2Pharmacist-cum-clerk –Unani – 3The academic qualification and post-qualification experience differs for the above mentioned posts. Interested candidates must read through the official notification as given below to ascertain their eligibility before applying for any position:http://cghshydrecruit.aptonline.in/Documents/CGHS%20Final%20Notification%2024_4_18.pdfThe applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement.Pharmacist –Allopathy – Rs 5,200 – Rs 20,200 plus Grade pay of Rs 2,800Pharmacist –Ayurveda – Rs 29,200 – Rs 92,300Pharmacist-cum-clerk –Homeopathy – Rs 5,200 – Rs 20,200 plus Grade pay of Rs 2,800Pharmacist-cum-clerk –Unani – Rs 29,200 – Rs 92,300The candidates will be selected on the basis of a Computer Based Test.The Examination is scheduled to be held on 26th June and 27th June 2018.