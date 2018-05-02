English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CGHS Hyderabad Recruitment 2018: 30 Pharmacist Posts, Apply Before May 27
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement.
CGHS Hyderabad Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 30 vacancies for the post of Pharmacists (Allopathy & Ayush) has begun on the official website of Central Government Health Scheme – CGHS, Hyderabad - cghs.ts.nic.in.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 27th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.cghs.ts.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on 'URL for Notification, Application and other details for recruitment of Pharmacists (Allopathy & Ayush), under CGHS, Hydrabad, 2018' under 'Notification' on the left side of home page
Step 3 – Register yourself by clicking on 'New Applicant'
Step 4 – Click on Login and enter your registration credentials
Step 5 – Make online payment and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link:
http://cghshydrecruit.aptonline.in/LoginPages/LoginPage.aspx
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs500
SC/ST/PWD/ Ex-Servicemen and Women Category – NIL
Vacancy Details:
Pharmacist –Allopathy – 23
Pharmacist –Ayurveda – 2
Pharmacist-cum-clerk –Homeopathy – 2
Pharmacist-cum-clerk –Unani – 3
Eligibility Criteria:
The academic qualification and post-qualification experience differs for the above mentioned posts. Interested candidates must read through the official notification as given below to ascertain their eligibility before applying for any position:
http://cghshydrecruit.aptonline.in/Documents/CGHS%20Final%20Notification%2024_4_18.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement.
Pay Scale:
Pharmacist –Allopathy – Rs 5,200 – Rs 20,200 plus Grade pay of Rs 2,800
Pharmacist –Ayurveda – Rs 29,200 – Rs 92,300
Pharmacist-cum-clerk –Homeopathy – Rs 5,200 – Rs 20,200 plus Grade pay of Rs 2,800
Pharmacist-cum-clerk –Unani – Rs 29,200 – Rs 92,300
Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of a Computer Based Test.
Dates of Examination:
The Examination is scheduled to be held on 26th June and 27th June 2018.
