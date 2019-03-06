English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CGO Complex Fire: Several Important Files, Documents Feared Destroyed
The fire broke out on the fifth floor of the 11-storey Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan that houses the office of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and other important government offices.
Firefighters and staff gather outside the CGO Complex in Delhi’s Pragati Vihar after a fire broke out on January 12, 2019. (File photo/PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: A fire broke out on Wednesday at the office of the Ministry of Social Justice in South Delhi's CGO complex, causing the death of a CISF sub-inspector and sparking fears that several important files and documents may have been destroyed.
The fire broke out on the fifth floor of the 11-storey Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan that houses the office of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and other important government offices.
CISF Sub-Inspector M P Godara had fallen unconscious after inhaling toxic gases when he went to take stock of the situation. He was taken to AIIMS, where he died, officials said. According to a ministry official, 80 per cent of the entire B1 wing has been gutted and several files and documents have been destroyed.
"However, at this moment, it cannot be said that how much has been the damage but surely several files and documents may have been destroyed in the fire. We are not allowed to enter inside as it is sealed. An assessment can only be done once we go inside and check," the official said.
The fire department got a call regarding the blaze at 8:34 am. Twenty-five tenders were rushed to the spot, the Delhi Fire Service Department officials said. The flames have been contained and the cooling process is underway, Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.
Offices of the Drinking Water and Sanitation Ministry, Forest Ministry and a branch of the Indian Air Force are located in the Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan, previously known as Paryavaran Bhawan.
The fire broke out on the fifth floor of the 11-storey Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan that houses the office of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and other important government offices.
CISF Sub-Inspector M P Godara had fallen unconscious after inhaling toxic gases when he went to take stock of the situation. He was taken to AIIMS, where he died, officials said. According to a ministry official, 80 per cent of the entire B1 wing has been gutted and several files and documents have been destroyed.
"However, at this moment, it cannot be said that how much has been the damage but surely several files and documents may have been destroyed in the fire. We are not allowed to enter inside as it is sealed. An assessment can only be done once we go inside and check," the official said.
The fire department got a call regarding the blaze at 8:34 am. Twenty-five tenders were rushed to the spot, the Delhi Fire Service Department officials said. The flames have been contained and the cooling process is underway, Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.
Offices of the Drinking Water and Sanitation Ministry, Forest Ministry and a branch of the Indian Air Force are located in the Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan, previously known as Paryavaran Bhawan.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
-
Saturday 02 March , 2019
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Saturday 02 March , 2019 'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here’s Why Delhi is Treated as Wedding Capital of India in Made In Heaven
- Twinkle Khanna's Warning to Akshay Kumar For Setting Himself on Fire Will Leave You in Splits
- Chandan Prabhakar Opens Up on Missing From The Kapil Sharma Show, Says Not Doing It Intentionally
- Pilot and Crew Order Pizza to Plane's Door for Passengers Grounded by Blizzard
- Vivo V15 Pro Review: This Makes The NEX Pop-Up Camera Innovation Mainstream
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results