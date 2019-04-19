English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CGPSC 2018 Prelims Result Released, Here's How You Can Download The Result List
The CGPSC Prelims Result List 2018 can be downloaded as PDF list from psc.cg.gov.in, which contains roll numbers of all the successful candidates.
(Image: News18.com)
CGPSC Prelims Result 2018 | Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), the exam conduction authority for Chattisgarh CGPSC State Service Exams, has released the results of written State Service Prelims Exam 2018 at their official website psc.cg.gov.in today.
CGPSC Prelims Result 2018: Steps To Check The Online Result
Step 1: For checking your CGPSC 2018 Prelims Result, visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Check 2018 Prelims Result CGPSC ’ link.
Step 3: You will get the CGPSC 2018 Prelims Result List in a PDF format
Step 4: You can download the Prelims Result List of CGPSC 2018 and check your result
The CGPSC Prelims Result List 2018 can be downloaded as PDF list, which contains roll numbers of all the successful candidates. The PDF also mentions important statistics regarding CGPSC State Service Prelims Result 2018 and Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission 2018 Prelims Written Exam.
The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Written Exam 2018 was held on 17 February for recruitment on 273 administrative posts in Chattisgarh.
According to CGPSC official notification, 4128 students have qualified the 2018 CGPSC Prelims Written Exam. However, in other reports, around 4189 candidates have cleared 2018 CGPSC Written Prelims Exam.
The CGPSC 2018 Mains Exam is scheduled to be held on June 21, 22, 23 and 24.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
