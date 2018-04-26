English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CGPSC Recruitment 2018 Begins Tomorrow: 40 Posts, Apply Before 26th May 2018
The application process will commence at 12 noon on April 27 and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 26th May 2018.
CGPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 40 vacancies for the post of Mining Inspector and Assistant Geologist is scheduled to begin tomorrow i.e. 27th April 2018 on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) - psc.cg.gov.in.
The application process will commence at 12 noon tomorrow and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 26th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply CGPSC Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.psc.cg.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Application’ on the top of home page
Step 3 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and submit
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Application Fee:
Candidates of all categories from Chhattisgarh – Rs.300
Candidates from outside Chhattisgarh – Rs.400
CGPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Assistant Geologist - 9
Mining Inspector - 31
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules applicable as per State’s norms.
Pay Scale:
Assistant Geologist - Rs.28,700
Mining Inspector – Rs.56,100
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the url given below:
http://www.psc.cg.gov.in/pdf/Advertisement/ADV_AG_MI_2018.pdf
Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written test and an Interview.
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application: 27th April 2018
Last date of submission of online application: 26th May 2018
Correction in application form – 29th May 2018 – 4th June 2018
