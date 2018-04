CGPSC Recruitment 2018 Begins Tomorrow: 40 Posts, Apply Before 26th May 2018

CGPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 40 vacancies for the post of Mining Inspector and Assistant Geologist is scheduled to begin tomorrow i.e. 27th April 2018 on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) - psc.cg.gov.in.The application process will commence at 12 noon tomorrow and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 26th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.psc.cg.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Application’ on the top of home pageStep 3 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and submitStep 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceCandidates of all categories from Chhattisgarh – Rs.300Candidates from outside Chhattisgarh – Rs.400Assistant Geologist - 9Mining Inspector - 31The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules applicable as per State’s norms.Assistant Geologist - Rs.28,700Mining Inspector – Rs.56,100Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the url given below:The candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written test and an Interview.Start date of submission of online application: 27th April 2018Last date of submission of online application: 26th May 2018Correction in application form – 29th May 2018 – 4th June 2018