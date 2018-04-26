GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

CGPSC Recruitment 2018 Begins Tomorrow: 40 Posts, Apply Before 26th May 2018

The application process will commence at 12 noon on April 27 and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 26th May 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 26, 2018, 7:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CGPSC Recruitment 2018 Begins Tomorrow: 40 Posts, Apply Before 26th May 2018
Picture for representation.
CGPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 40 vacancies for the post of Mining Inspector and Assistant Geologist is scheduled to begin tomorrow i.e. 27th April 2018 on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) - psc.cg.gov.in.

The application process will commence at 12 noon tomorrow and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 26th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply CGPSC Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Application’ on the top of home page

Step 3 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and submit

Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

Application Fee:

Candidates of all categories from Chhattisgarh – Rs.300

Candidates from outside Chhattisgarh – Rs.400

CGPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Assistant Geologist - 9

Mining Inspector - 31

Age Limit:

The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules applicable as per State’s norms.

Pay Scale:

Assistant Geologist - Rs.28,700

Mining Inspector – Rs.56,100

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the url given below:

http://www.psc.cg.gov.in/pdf/Advertisement/ADV_AG_MI_2018.pdf

Selection Process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written test and an Interview.

Important Dates:

Start date of submission of online application: 27th April 2018

Last date of submission of online application: 26th May 2018

Correction in application form – 29th May 2018 – 4th June 2018

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

Recommended For You