CGPSC State Service Exam 2018 Notification Out at psc.cg.gov.in, Registration Begins December 7

There are a total of 160 vacancies to be filled in various departments via CGPSC State Service Examination 2018.

Updated:October 3, 2018, 1:48 PM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
CGPSC State Service Exam 2018 Notification has been released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) on its official website – psc.cg.gov.in, as per which, the CGPSC State Services Preliminary Examination is scheduled to be held on 17th February 2019 and the Main Examination will be organized from 21st to 24th June 2019. There are a total of 160 vacancies to be filled in various departments via CGPSC State Service Examination 2018.

The online registration process for the same will available from 7th December 2018, 12noon till 5th January 2019, 11:59pm on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC).

CGPSC State Service Exam 2018 – Time Table:

Online Application process begins – 7th December 2018
Online Application process ends – 5th January 2019
Preliminary Examination – 17th February 2019
Main Examination – 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th June 2019

The CGPSC State Services Preliminary Examination will be held in two sessions viz:

Forenoon Session – 10am to 12noon
Afternoon Session – 3pm to 5pm

Interested candidates can read the official notification at the below mentioned url to know more about CGPSC State Service Exam 2018:
http://www.psc.cg.gov.in/sites/default/files/adv-sse-2018.pdf
