CGPSC State Service Exam 2018 Notification Out at psc.cg.gov.in, Registration Begins December 7

CGPSC State Service Exam 2018 Notification has been released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) on its official website – psc.cg.gov.in, as per which, the CGPSC State Services Preliminary Examination is scheduled to be held on 17February 2019 and the Main Examination will be organized from 21to 24June 2019. There are a total of 160 vacancies to be filled in various departments via CGPSC State Service Examination 2018.The online registration process for the same will available from 7December 2018, 12noon till 5January 2019, 11:59pm on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC).Online Application process begins – 7December 2018Online Application process ends – 5January 2019Preliminary Examination – 17February 2019Main Examination – 21, 22, 23and 24June 2019The CGPSC State Services Preliminary Examination will be held in two sessions viz:Forenoon Session – 10am to 12noonAfternoon Session – 3pm to 5pmInterested candidates can read the official notification at the below mentioned url to know more about CGPSC State Service Exam 2018: