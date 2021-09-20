CGPSC Topper Neer Nandeha Used Social Media for Current Affairs. Here's his Strategy

Neer Nidhi Nandeha, a Raipur resident, has topped the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) merit list for the State Service Examination 2019. He has achieved the first rank in the exam with a score of 988 marks out of 1000. The CGPSC IAS 2019 final merit list, announced on September 17, is based on the candidates’ performance in the written exam – preliminary and mains exam — and the interview round. Now, the candidates will be permanently recruited after their successful document verification by the commission officials.

While most of the government job aspirants stay away from social media, Nandeha used it for current affairs updates.

After topping the CGPSC IAS 2019 final merit, congratulation has been pouring in for Nandeha from several eminent personalities and his relatives, friends, and teachers. It was Nandeha’s second attempt at the CGPSC examination. He could not even clear the prelim examination in his first attempt.

Nandeha said that failure in the first attempt made him understand how much hard work is expected of him to clear the exam.

“Most of the people make a mistake when they are not able to clear the prelims for the first time. They only prepare for the prelims throughout the year and fail to prepare for the mains examination. But I gave more time to mains syllabus and this strategy played an important role in my success,” he said.

Nandeha said that he used social media platforms as a “medium of preparation". This helped him with daily updates on ongoing issues and current affairs. He said that six hours of daily study is enough to clear the CGPSC examination, but it is necessary that it should be regular.

Neer Nidhi Nandeha’s father KL Nandeha was the head of the Department of Agronomy of Indira Gandhi Agricultural University. His mother Champa is a housewife. They are happy over the success of their son.

