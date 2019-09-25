CGSOS Result 2019: Chhattisgarh State Open School Class 10, 12 Result Released at cgsos.org.in
The Chhattisgarh State Open School conducted the CGSOS supplementary examinations for class 10 and class 12 in the month of August.
(Image: News18.com)
CGSOS Result 2019 | The Chhattisgarh State Open School has declared CGSOS Class 10 and class 12 Result 2019on Tuesday. The Chhattisgarh State Open School released Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th Open School Result on its official website cgsos.org.in. Students, who had appeared for Chhattisgarh State Open School supplementary examinations for class 10 and class 12, can visit the official website to check their Chhattisgarh supplementary results 2019. Further, students can check their CGSOS supplementary result 2019 via direct link here.
The Chhattisgarh State Open School conducted the CGSOS supplementary examinations for class 10 and class 12 in the month of August. Around 26,087 students had appeared for the supplementary examination conducted from August 13 to 31, 2019. Around 13,895 students had appeared for Chhattisgarh Open School Class 10 examination and 12,192 students had appeared for class 12 exam.
Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Open School Result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Go to the official website cgsos.org.in
Step 2: Look for ‘CG open school supplementary result 2019’ and click on it
Step 3: A new window will open, enter your roll number under Higher Secondary (12th) Exam Results Or High School (10TH) Exam Results
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Download your CGSOS supplementary result 2019 and take a printout for future use
