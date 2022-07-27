'Chai Pe Charcha': Kolkata Metro Starts Beverage Kiosk at Maidan Station

It’s time for Chai-Pe-Charcha in a metro station. Kolkata Metro has started a beverage kiosk at Maidan metro station, very close to Park Street, the food path of the state’s capital.

As part of metro’s endeavour to provide more and more passenger-friendly amenities inside its premises, a Refreshment Tea and Coffee Kiosk has been installed at Maidan metro station on Tuesday.

Cherise (India) Pvt Ltd has opened this Kiosk. These Cherise beverages use Natural ingredients and all its formulations are tested in NABL certified laboratories and also in Eurofins laboratories.

From this Kiosk Ayurvedic Tea & Coffee having some therapeutic qualities will also be sold. Cherise is a Mumbai and Pune based company which was looking for opening its outlet in Kolkata and Kolkata Metro has provided the required space in its premises to this company. This will in turn generate Non-Fare Revenue for Metro.

Satyaki Nath, Principal Chief Operations Manager and K.K.Patro , Principal Chief Electrical Engineer inaugurated this Kiosk and dedicated it to the service of commuters.

Commuters can now refresh themselves by sipping hot tea and coffee at metro stations. Such Kiosks will be opened at all 26 Metro stations of the North-South corridor in a phased manner very soon. Kolkata Metro has already started station branding process and is also planning to brand the token.

