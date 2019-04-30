Chain Snatchers in Gujarat to Get Ten Years of Imprisonment as Prez Kovind Signs Bill

The Criminal Law (Gujarat Amendment) Bill 2018 (Chain snatching) passed by the state assembly in September last year making the law more stringent, has got President Ramnath Ramnath Kovind’s assent.In order to curb the menace of chain snatching and provide more security to women, the state government has added two sections to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and stringent the law.The state assembly amended Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by adding two clauses, IPC 379(A) and 379(B).Chain snatchers currently face a maximum of three years’ imprisonment under Section 379 on the charge of theft.According to officials, under the new sections, maximum punishment related to chain snatching offence will be 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 25,000.Before the bill was introduced to the state assembly, minister of state for home Pradipsinh Jadeja had said that the current punishment is proving to be insufficient to deter the criminals as they easily get bail. So, we are going to add two sub-sections to it with specific punishment for chain snatching. It will have a maximum punishment of up to 10 years’ imprisonment”.An official release said that with the new added sections, for an attempt to snatch chain, the accused will get minimum five and maximum seven years’ imprisonment.Whereas, for committing the offence of chain snatching, the accused will be liable to get seven years’ imprisonment. However, while committing the offence, if the accused injures somebody while trying to escape, he will be liable to get an imprisonment of up to 10 years.