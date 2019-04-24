English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chain Snatching Costs Noida Thief His Life; FIR Filed Against Deceased
The incident took place around 1 pm when near a park in Sector 90 under Phase 2 police station limits.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: A 30-year-old chain snatcher died here on Wednesday after he was allegedly hit in the head from an iron rod by an unidentified man in crowd that tried to stop him from fleeing, police said.
The incident took place around 1 pm when near a park in Sector 90 under Phase 2 police station limits, they said.
Three local men -- Vipin, Gaurav and Sunny -- were in the park video recording themselves dancing and singing, when two-bike borne snatchers reached there, a police official said.
"Praveen Singh, who was riding pillion, snatched Vipin's chain and tried to flee the spot. The trio immediately raised an alarm and shouted for help and soon passersby tried to intercept the fleeing duo," Station House Officer, Phase 2 , Farmood Ali Pundir said.
"Meanwhile, someone from the crowd picked up an iron rod lying nearby and hit Singh, who fell off the speeding motorcycle and died of the attack," he said.
The SHO said the stolen chain was recovered from Singh, a resident Sunpura village in Greater Noida, and an illegal firearm was also found from him.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.
Singh's absconding partner has been identified as Rohit, from the same village and searches are on to nab him, the police said.
Pundir said a police case of theft attempt has been lodged against Singh, but there is no complaint with them about his death.
"The person who hit Singh in the head has not been identified and there is no complaint related to his death. An FIR has been lodged against him for chain snatching," he told
