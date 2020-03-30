Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Chaiti Chhath 2020: All You Need to Know about the Four-day Festival

Chhath Puja is observed twice a year – one in March-April and the other one after Diwali.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 30, 2020, 11:05 AM IST
Chaiti Chhath 2020: All You Need to Know about the Four-day Festival
File photo of devotees performing Chhath Puja. (Image: PTI)

Chaiti Chhath is a festival mainly celebrated in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. A four-day festival, this year Chaiti Chhath is being celebrated between March 28 and March 31. During the festival, devotees offer prayers to the sun god. On the third day, prayers are offered to setting sun, while on the fourth day the rising sun is worshipped.

Chhath Puja is observed twice a year – one in March-April and the other one after Diwali.

How to observe Chaiti Chhath

The first day of Chaiti Chhath starts with Nahay Khay. Day 1 of the puja falls on the fourth day of Shukla Paksh of Chaitra.

The second day of Chaiti Chhath is known as Kharna. On Day 2, devotees observe fast throughout the day and break their fast at night. In the evening, kheer is prepared using rice and jaggery. Salt is not used in any of the foods, instead, dishes are cooked using sugar.

The third day is known as Shashthi and on this day prasad for Chhath Puja is prepared. Thekua is quite popular in prasad. All the prasad and fruits are placed in a basket. Devotees give arghya to the setting sun.

Similarly, on the fourth day, prayers are offered to the rising sun. Devotees break their fast after giving arghaya in the morning.

