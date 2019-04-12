Chaitra Navratri 2019: Why People Avoid Getting Married During Navratri

Indians are busy celebrating Chaitra Navratri 2019 and the grandeur of the festival can be well estimated by the joy and pompous around the Navratri. It is a major Hindu festival and also marks the beginning of Hindu New Year Vikram Samvat. However, there are a few things that should be avoided during this time of the year.Navratri focuses on internal and external purity of the human body. That is one reason why people love to fast during Chaitra Navratri, as it detoxifies our body and makes it healthy once again. It is also suggested that one should avoid getting a haircut, eat garlic or onion, washing clothes during Chaitra Navratri as this may invite the wrath of Goddess Durga.While the acts that mark new beginnings are considered auspicious during Chaitra Navratri, it is not advisable to get married during this period. You may wonder why? Well, this is because marriage is considered to be a union of two people to have a new family, which also means that the couple may have sex to grow their family, and sex is forbidden during Chaitra Navratri. While this might read stupid to the younger generation, here are the spiritual, religious, and scientific reasons to avoid sex during this period.1. Spirituality says: Chaitra Navratri is the time to devote oneself to worship Goddess Durga. Devoting time to worship needs concentration and meditation, which also suggests that one should avoid having other thoughts during this time. Sex is considered as one of the greatest hindrance in the meditation, and that is why it is forbidden during Chaitra Navratri.2. Religion says: In the nine days of Chaitra Navratri, Goddess Durga descends to Earth and reside in bodies of all women. This is one of the reasons why young girls are worship on Chaitra Navratri. Religion says one should not have sex at this time because Goddess Durga is present in all women and she should be worshipped as a mother.3. Science says: Observing fast during Chaitra Navratri decreases the energy level of your body, and sex requires a great amount of energy. Therefore, one should try to conserve energy and avoid having sex. Also, Chaitra Navratri marks the arrival of summer, which indicates a change in weather. This season has higher chances of infections and to avoid the spread of such infections, one should avoid having sex.