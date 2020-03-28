Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Chaitra Navratri 2020 Day 4: How to Perform Maa Kushmanda Puja

The goddess is also known as Devi Ashta Bhuja because of her eight hands. The meaning of Kushmanada is someone who created this universe as a small cosmic egg.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 28, 2020, 10:02 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Chaitra Navratri 2020 Day 4: How to Perform Maa Kushmanda Puja
Image for representation

New Delhi: Fourth day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to Maa Kushmanda, who has Gada, lotus, Chakra, Kamandalu, Dhanush, bow and arrow and japmala in her eight hands, one in each. The pictorial depiction of Goddess Kushmanda shows her mounted on a lion.

The goddess is also known as Devi Ashta Bhuja because of her eight hands. The meaning of Kushmanada is someone who created this universe as a small cosmic egg.

Chaitra Navratri 2020 is a nine-day festival that began on March 25. During these nine-days devotees worship nine different incarnations of Goddess Durga. These nine avatars of the goddess are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Kaalratri, Katyayani, Mahagauri and Siddhidhatri.

About Maa Kushmanda

This embodiment of Goddess Durga is believed to have created the universe with a flash of smile which radiated incredible energy. She also symbolises divine spark. Devotees offer prayers to Maa Kushmanda to achieve salvation.

What to wear and how to do puja on Day 4

Devotees wear orange-coloured outfits on Day 4 while offering prayers to the goddess.

According to belief, rice, flowers and sweets are offered to Goddess Kushmanda while worshipping. Devotees read Stotra path and Kavach while offering prayers in the morning and perform aarti in the evening.

Mantra to worship Maa Kushmanda

As per beliefs, while offering prayer to Maa Kushmanda, devotees recite the following mantras.

सुरासम्पूर्ण कलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च।

दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे॥

Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha।

Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me॥

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ कूष्माण्डा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram