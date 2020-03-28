Chaitra Navratri 2020 Day 4: How to Perform Maa Kushmanda Puja

New Delhi: Fourth day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to Maa Kushmanda, who has Gada, lotus, Chakra, Kamandalu, Dhanush, bow and arrow and japmala in her eight hands, one in each. The pictorial depiction of Goddess Kushmanda shows her mounted on a lion.

The goddess is also known as Devi Ashta Bhuja because of her eight hands. The meaning of Kushmanada is someone who created this universe as a small cosmic egg.

Chaitra Navratri 2020 is a nine-day festival that began on March 25. During these nine-days devotees worship nine different incarnations of Goddess Durga. These nine avatars of the goddess are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Kaalratri, Katyayani, Mahagauri and Siddhidhatri.

About Maa Kushmanda

This embodiment of Goddess Durga is believed to have created the universe with a flash of smile which radiated incredible energy. She also symbolises divine spark. Devotees offer prayers to Maa Kushmanda to achieve salvation.

What to wear and how to do puja on Day 4

Devotees wear orange-coloured outfits on Day 4 while offering prayers to the goddess.

According to belief, rice, flowers and sweets are offered to Goddess Kushmanda while worshipping. Devotees read Stotra path and Kavach while offering prayers in the morning and perform aarti in the evening.

Mantra to worship Maa Kushmanda

As per beliefs, while offering prayer to Maa Kushmanda, devotees recite the following mantras.

सुरासम्पूर्ण कलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च।

दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे॥

Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha।

Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me॥

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ कूष्माण्डा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

