Chaitra Navratri 2020: PM Modi Wishes Doctors, Others Who Are on Frontline in Fight Against Covid-19

Chaitra Navratri 2020 begins on Wednesday. The Navratri is a nine-day long festival and during this period, people worship nine avatars of Goddess Durga. Chaitra Navratri will end on April 2.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the country on the occasion of the first day of Navratri on Twitter and dedicated it to all the doctors, nurses and other healthcare providers who are on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.

We are celebrating various festivals across India and also the start of a New Year as per our traditional calendar. Greetings on Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba.May these auspicious occasions bring good health, happiness and prosperity in our lives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020

The festival marks the beginning of the new year of Hindu calendar. Considered as the goddess of shakti (power), Goddess Durga is believed to provide inner strength to her devotees.

Nine avatars of Goddess worshipped during the nine days are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Kaalratri, Katyayani, Mahagauri and Siddhidhatri.

On the first day of Chaitra Navratri, devotees worship Goddess Shailaputri.

About Goddess Shailaputri

Shail means mountains and putri means daughter, so Shailputri means the daughter of mountains. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Shailaputri rides on Nandi, a bull, and holds a trishul in her right hand and lotus flower in her left hand.

Also referred to as Goddess Parvati, Shailaputri is considered as the goddess of the Muladhara chakra or root chakra. This is the reason why she is worshipped on the first day as it is said that after awakening this power, a devotee starts his/her spiritual journey.

What to wear and how to worship on this day

One should wear orange colour on the first day of Navratri as it is also considered the colour of happiness and energy.

The Goddess is worshipped with Stotra path and Kavach and aarti is performed in the evening.

Mantra to worship MaaShailputri

During the puja on the first day of Navratri, one should read the mantra:

Vandēvāddrichatalābhāyacandrārdhakr̥taśēkharāma |

vr̥ṣārūḍhāṁśūladharāṁśailaputrīyaśasvinīm ||

