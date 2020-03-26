Take the pledge to vote

Chaitra Navratri Day 2 Dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, the Goddess of Penance

On the second day, people worship Maa Brahmacharini, believed to be the unmarried incarnation of Goddess Parvati.

Trending Desk

March 26, 2020, 11:18 AM IST
Chaitra Navratri Day 2 Dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, the Goddess of Penance
Representative Image (Photo Courtesy: Reuters)

New Delhi: A nine-day long Hindu festival Chaitra Navratri, which commenced yesterday, has marked second day today. During these days, devotees offer prayers to nine avatars (embodiments) of Goddess Durga.

On the second day, people worship Maa Brahmacharini, believed to be the unmarried incarnation of Goddess Parvati.

According to mythology, she controls planet Mars and holds a rosary in one hand and kamandal in the other.

Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of Hindu New Year and celebrated with much fanfare across North India. Nine embodiments of Durga, considered to be the goddess of power, worshipped during nine-days are -- Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Kaalratri, Katyayani, Mahagauri and Siddhidhatri.

About Goddess Brahmacharini

Goddess Brahmacharini signifies loyalty, love, wisdom and knowledge. If folklores are anything to go by, Maa Brahmacharini was born in The Himalayas and her thoughts got influenced by Devrishi Narada. As a result of which, she got involved in penance and practised it for hundreds of years. Maa Brahmacharini is known for calm energy.

What to wear and how to worship on Day 2

Devotees should dress up in orange clothes on this day for offering prayers to Maa Brahmacharini. The orange colour signifies name, fame and money. You can also offer motichoor laddoo in Prasad.

It is believed that the goddess likes hibiscus and lotus flowers, so you should try to offer garland made of these flowers. Read Stotra path and Kavach while doing puja in the morning and perform aarti in the evening.

Mantra to worship Maa Brahmacharini

While offering prayer to Maa Brahmacharini, you should recite the following mantra.

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ ब्रह्मचारिणी रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नम:।।

दधाना कर पद्माभ्याम अक्षमाला कमण्डलू।

देवी प्रसीदतु मई ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा।।

