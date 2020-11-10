Chakai Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Chakai (चकाई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhagalpur region and Jamui district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Jamui. Chakai is part of 40. Jamui Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.89%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.79%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,81,550 eligible electors, of which 1,49,201 were male, 1,32,148 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chakai in 2020 is =CP245/CM245*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,66,998 eligible electors, of which 1,43,239 were male, 1,23,752 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,28,938 eligible electors, of which 1,22,341 were male, 1,06,597 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chakai in 2015 was 20. In 2010, there were 7.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Savitri Devi of RJD won in this seat by defeating Sumit Kumar Singh of IND by a margin of 12,113 votes which was 8.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 31.31% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Sumit Kumar Singh of JMM won in this seat defeating Bijay Kumar Singh of LJP by a margin of 188 votes which was 0.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 20.15% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 243. Chakai Assembly segment of Jamui Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Chirag Kumar Paswan won the Jamui Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Jamui Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Chakai are: Prabhanandan Prasad (JNP), Taresh Kumar Bharti (JAPL), Bipin Kumar Yadav (BMP),

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 65.83%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 56.32%, while it was 47.29% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 321 polling stations in 243. Chakai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 297. In 2010 there were 287 polling stations.

Extent:

243. Chakai constituency comprises of the following areas of Jamui district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Sono and Chakai. It shares an inter-state border with Jamui.

Chakai seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Jharkhand adjoining seats: Jharkhand.

The total area covered by Chakai is 1123.94 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Chakai is: 24°36'15.8"N 86°21'58.7"E.

