Farmers' Chakka Jam LIVE Updates: Not Bharat Bandh, Say Unions as They Promise No Road Block in Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand; Cops on Toes Fearing R-Day Violence Rerun

Farmers Chakka Jam LIVE Updates: From 12 noon to 3pm, farmers across the country will observe 'chakka jam'. However, an umbrella body of farmers, have said that there will be no road block in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand today. The protesters have said it will happen only on national and state highways and nothing will take place inside Delhi, emergency and essential services are "exempted", and it will be "totally peaceful and non-violent". Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that they have evidence that few people would attempt to spread violence at certain place. "So we have decided to not block roads in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. There will be no road block programme inside Delhi since all the protest sites are already in a chakka jam mode," he further said, adding that farmers have been "kept on standby as they can be called to the national capital any time".Not taking the promises at face value, Delhi police had geared up for a law and order challenge in order to avoid a repeat of the violence on Republic Day. According to a Times of India report, over 50,000 personnel, drawn from Delhi Police, reserve police forces and paramilitary, will be deployed at various points, including the border. Several companies of ITBP, CRPF and RAF will be out for maintaining law and order. Special Cell’s SWAT teams and NSG have been kept on standby to be moved at a short notice in case of an emergency. Bomb and dog squads have been stationed at multiple places in the capital as well.