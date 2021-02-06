News18 Logo

Farmers' Chakka Jam LIVE Updates: Not Bharat Bandh, Say Unions as They Promise No Road Block in Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand; Cops on Toes Fearing R-Day Violence Rerun

News18.com | February 06, 2021, 08:43 IST
Event Highlights

Farmers Chakka Jam LIVE Updates: From 12 noon to 3pm, farmers across the country will observe 'chakka jam'. However, an umbrella body of farmers, have said that there will be no road block in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand today. The protesters have said it will happen only on national and state highways and nothing will take place inside Delhi, emergency and essential services are "exempted", and it will be "totally peaceful and non-violent". Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that they have evidence that few people would attempt to spread violence at certain place. "So we have decided to not block roads in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. There will be no road block programme inside Delhi since all the protest sites are already in a chakka jam mode," he further said, adding that farmers have been "kept on standby as they can be called to the national capital any time".

Not taking the promises at face value, Delhi police had geared up for a law and order challenge in order to avoid a repeat of the violence on Republic Day. According to a Times of India report, over 50,000 personnel, drawn from Delhi Police, reserve police forces and paramilitary, will be deployed at various points, including the border. Several companies of ITBP, CRPF and RAF will be out for maintaining law and order. Special Cell’s SWAT teams and NSG have been kept on standby to be moved at a short notice in case of an emergency. Bomb and dog squads have been stationed at multiple places in the capital as well.
Feb 06, 2021 08:43 (IST)

50,000 Security Forces Deployed, Delhi Metro on Alert | Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary and Reserve Forces deployed in Delhi-NCR region. At least 12 metro stations in the national capital have been put on alert for closing the entry & exit, in view of any disturbance: Delhi Police

Feb 06, 2021 08:33 (IST)

Parliamentary Forces Deployed | To assist Delhi Police in maintaining law and order situation amid 'Chakka Jaam' call by farmers, Paramilitary Forces have been deployed at various parts of Delhi-NCR including borders.

Feb 06, 2021 08:14 (IST)

Gurugram Police on High Alert | The Gurugram Police have been put on high alert in view of the farmer's threat of blocking toll plazas and state and national highways to protest against the three Central farm laws on February 6.

Feb 06, 2021 08:02 (IST)

Congress Extends Support to Chakka Jam | Congress general secretary (organisation), K C Venugopal, said -- on February 6, when the farmer organisations will hold a three-hour nationwide 'chakka jam' from 12 pm to 3 pm in a non-violent and peaceful manner on the national and state highways, the Congress will extend its full support to farmer groups.

Feb 06, 2021 07:53 (IST)

Haryana Govt Extends Curbs on Mobile Internet | The Haryana Government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), SMS services (only bulk SMS) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in two districts, Sonipat and Jhajjar, till 5 pm on February 6, the statement said. Any person found violating the order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions, the order said

Feb 06, 2021 07:48 (IST)

Water Cannon Vehicles Deployed at Ghazipur Border | Extensive barricading measures undertaken at Ghazipur border with water cannon vehicles deployed, as a preemptive measure to deal with possible disturbances resulting from 'Chakka Jaam' calls by farmer unions protesting farm laws. (ANI)

Feb 06, 2021 07:42 (IST)

Heavy Security at Red Fort | Heavy deployment of police personnel at the Red Fort, New Delhi as a preventive measure to dispel actions resulting from calls for 'Chakka Jaam' by farmer unions protesting the farm laws.

Feb 06, 2021 07:36 (IST)

READ | UN Human Rights Office Urges Authorities And Protesting Farmers to Exercise Maximum Restraint

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in a tweet said the rights to peaceful assembly and expression should be protected both offline and online.

Feb 06, 2021 07:31 (IST)

Security Beefed up at Minto Bridge | Security personnel deployed along with barricading measures at the Minto Bridge area in New Delhi. Barricades are being beefed up as preemptory measures to thwart 'Chakka Jaam' calls announced by farmer unions protesting the new farm laws. 

Feb 06, 2021 07:18 (IST)

Police Barricades in Place at ITO | Security tightened in view of 'Chakka Jaam' appeals by farmer unions protesting the farm laws. Visuals from the ITO area with barbed wires placed over police barricades. (ANI)

Feb 06, 2021 07:12 (IST)

Chakka Jam Updates | Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said in view of the violence that took place on January 26, adequate security arrangements have been put in place by the Delhi Police at the borders so that miscreants are not able enter the national capital. "We are monitoring content on the social media to make sure rumours are not spread against the police. The protestors are camping at the borders of Delhi. We are in touch with the police force of other states also," he told PTI.

Feb 06, 2021 07:07 (IST)

Delhi Police Reviewed Security Arrangements | In a bid to avoid violence during farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day, the Delhi Police has taken additional measures this time, including tightening security and intensifying vigil at the city's border points, to deal with any situation emerging out of the 'chakka jam', officials said. Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava also held a meeting with the senior officers of the force and reviewed the security arrangements.

Feb 06, 2021 06:57 (IST)

No Road Blockade in UP, U'khand | Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that there will no road blockade in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, but added that farmers in these two states can be called to the national capital any time and that they have been kept on standby.

Feb 06, 2021 06:51 (IST)

Chakka Jam to be Held Between 12-3 pm | The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the farmer unions protesting the three farm laws, said emergency and essential services such as ambulance and school bus will not be stopped during the 'chakka jam' that is proposed to be held between 12 pm and 3 pm.

Feb 06, 2021 06:46 (IST)

Chakka Jam Updates | Protesting farmers will not block roads in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the nationwide 'chakka jam' today even as agitating unions asserted that peasants in other parts of the country will block national and state highways for three hours but in a peaceful way. 

Extra vigil will be maintained at markets and places of religious and historic significance with focus on places like Red Fort, India Gate and the routes leading to Parliament. Kaccha roads which provide easy access to the city will be under watch as well. Thousands of CCTV cameras will be monitored from the central C4i control room and other sub-control rooms formed at the four borders and at other strategic places. The police are officially maintaining that use of force will be minimal and resorted to only in extreme circumstances, but if violence breaks out, they will prevent escalation at all costs. Intelligence inputs suggest that anti-social elements may try to disrupt law and order and the police are taking this seriously.

The report further stated that extra barricading has been installed at critical points like Kalindi Kunj, Akshardham, Naraina and Narela due to which traffic jams were being reported on Friday. The cops fear that the sympathisers and supporters of the farmers may try to enforce the chakka jam within the city.

On Friday morning, Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava held a meeting with senior police officers and reviewed security arrangements. Shrivastava, on Thursday, had attended a meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah at the Parliament complex to review the security situation in Delhi-NCR ahead of the chakka jam. National security advisor Ajit Doval was also present at that meeting.

