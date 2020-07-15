Chalking Out Disengagement Phase II Roadmap, Meeting Between India & China Last for Record 15 hrs

The fourth round of Corps Commanders meeting between India and China lasted a record 15 hours as Lt General Harinder Singh and South Xinjiang Military Region Commander Major General Liu Lin chalked out the roadmap for the next phase of disengagement.

The meeting held on Tuesday at the Chushul border point with Moldo began at 11 am and ended at 2 am on Wednesday, sources said. The situation at Pangong Tso was discussed where Chinese troops continue to be present on the Indian side of the LAC — they had come in 8 km west of Finger 8 which India says marks the LAC. The situation at Depsang Plains was also taken up.

This is India's fourth meeting with China. The first two meetings took place at Moldo on the Chinese side on June 6 and June 22 while the third meeting was at Chushul. The last two meetings lasted over 12 hours each.

The tension between the two sides escalated after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 that left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the Chinese soldiers used stones, nail-studded sticks, iron rods and clubs in carrying out brutal attacks on Indian soldiers after they protested the erection of a surveillance post by China on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control in Galwan.

After the clashes, the two sides held at least three rounds of Major-General level talks to explore ways to bring down tension between the two sides.