Challenges Make You Stronger, More Resilient: Ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to Students

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on Saturday urged students to test themselves and know who they are as only challenges make them stronger and more resilient. At the convocation of city-based Krea University here, he said students should give back to society since it is the country that has nurtured them and giving back was a privilege of fulfilment.

“I am often asked for career advice and would like to leave you with three thoughts — know yourself, challenge yourself and take others with you. Learn who you are, what truly enthuses you and what truly excites you,” Rajan said at the convocation of Krea University here. “Challenge yourself — if things are easy then you are not growing. You do not know who you truly are. Find something that tests you. (Third), take others with you. You owe it to the society that you grew up in, the country has nurtured you,” he said.

“Giving back (to society) is not a chore but a privilege, a source of fulfilment that we should also seek,” he said. Noting that the graduates passing out today need a special mention, he said the traditions that the students have created are imprinted in the culture of the university.

“In many ways, your graduation from Krea University is proof that dreams do come true as Krea itself was a dream half a decade ago among a few individuals who shared their dream with many others,” the former RBI governor said.

Forbes Marshall Co-Chairman Naushad Forbes while addressing the students, virtually, said, “As young graduates, you are ideally placed to provide the leadership to meet the challenges — addressing key economic challenges of employment by placing the promotion of employment generating things like tourism and manufacturing at the centre of our growth story so we include all 1.4 billion people in our progress.” Krea University Vice-Chancellor Professor S Sivakumar said from its inception the university has been envisioned as an attempt to make a unique contribution to education and research.

“Our first convocation ceremony on July 2, 2022 celebrates the success of our endeavour. It represents the culmination of the efforts of students, faculty and staff who despite the pandemic years, worked tirelessly with dedication and focus,” he said. Students have successfully secured admission in prestigious universities, placements in reputed corporates and opportunities to work with non-governmental organisations. These achievements reflect the quality of education and value they receive at Krea University, he added.

