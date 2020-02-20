Take the pledge to vote

Challenging Rejection of Mercy Petition, Nirbhaya Case Convict Now Moves EC; Cites Rules Under Model Code of Conduct

Vinay Sharma told the poll body that the Model Code of Conduct was in place in Delhi when his plea for grant of mercy was rejected by Dy CM Manish Sisodia, which made him 'ineligible' to quash it.

February 20, 2020
Challenging Rejection of Mercy Petition, Nirbhaya Case Convict Now Moves EC; Cites Rules Under Model Code of Conduct
New Delhi: One of the four convicts on death row in the Nirbhaya gang rape-murder case on Thursday moved the Election Commission of India to challenge the rejection of his mercy petition.

Vinay Sharma, through his advocate AP Singh, told the poll body that the Model Code of Conduct was in place in Delhi when his plea for grant of mercy was rejected by Minister Manish Sisodia, which made him "ineligible" to quash it.

Vinay further argued that digital signatures of Sisodia were needed on his plea, but a WhatsApp screenshot was sent out instead to reject the petition.

The mercy petition is forwarded by the Delhi government to the Lt Governor, and finally to the President of India who rejects or accepts it.

Earlier in the day, Vinay also moved an application in a Delhi court for "high-level treatment" for alleged mental illness, including schizophrenia.

Last week, he attempted to hurt himself by hitting his head against a wall in Tihar Central Jail here. The court sought a response from the jail authorities and posted the matter for February 22 for consideration.

Vinay has exhausted all his legal remedies following confirmation of capital punishment to him along with three other convicts, who are scheduled to be hanged on March 3.

A convict, Pawan, has not yet availed of the remedy of either curative or mercy petition.

(With PTI inputs)

