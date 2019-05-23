English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chamarajanagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chamarajanagar (ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
22. Chamarajanagar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.2% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.96%. The estimated literacy level of Chamarajanagar is 62.02%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, R Dhruvanarayana of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,41,182 votes which was 12.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.11% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, R Dhruvanarayana of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 4,002 votes which was 0.41% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 37.99% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 72.85% and in 2009, the constituency registered 67.92% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chamarajanagar was: R Dhruvanarayana (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,89,384 men, 7,66,336 women and 61 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Chamarajanagar is: 11.9515 77.1065
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चामराजनगर, कर्नाटक (Hindi); চামরাজনগর, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); चामराजनगर, कर्नाटक (Marathi); ચમરાજનગર, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); சமராஜாநகர், கர்நாடகா (Tamil); చామ్ రాజ్ నగర్, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ചാമരാജനഗർ, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
