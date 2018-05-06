English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chandrababu Naidu to Host State Finance Ministers to Discuss 15th Finance Commission
Finance Ministers from Delhi, West Bengal, Punjab, Kerala and Puducherry will be attending the conference, along with finance secretaries and experts from other states, to discuss the impact of ToR of the 15th Finance Commission on the states
File photo of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.
Hyderabad: The Finance Ministers of various states with common ideology on fiscal federalism will be meeting on May 7, in Amaravati, to discuss the concerns over Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 15th Finance Commission.
Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu will address the inaugural session of the conclave. Finance Ministers from Delhi, West Bengal, Punjab, Kerala and Puducherry will be attending the conference, along with finance secretaries and experts from other states, to discuss the impact of ToR of the 15th Finance Commission on the states and adopt a resolution to be sent to President of India.
Andhra Pradesh Finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu asked, "Do states have to kneel down before the Centre for funds which they rightfully deserve? Andhra Pradesh alone would lose Rs 8000 crore per year because of the 15th Finance Commission recommendation to use 2011 census for devolution of funds."
"As against federal spirit, the Centre is suppressing progressive states that are maintaining fiscal discipline. The Centre is saying it will incentivise the states implementing the central schemes, but it is attempting to deprive states of their funds. This will hurt states’ own welfare schemes,” Ramakrishnudu added.
Many states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Puducherry, Odisha, West Bengal, Punjab, Sikkim, Meghalya, Mizoram are also not happy with the Commission’s recommendation.
The first meeting was held in Thiruvanathapuram in Kerala where four south Indian states had met to discuss concerns.
